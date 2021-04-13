Visual Computing Market is Rising with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies Matrox, Biodigital Inc., Exxact Corporation, Market Growth, Trends, Service, Forecast To 2027

Global Visual Computing Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2027.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Visual Computing Market. Visual computing is the education of computer systems that deals with the synthesis and analysis of visual data with the help of images and 3D models, such as computer graphics, image processing, visualization, and virtual and augmented reality. This study also involves pattern recognition, human-computer interaction, digital libraries, and machine learning. Global Visual Computing Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. The market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market. These players have demonstrated activities such as research and development, striving to bring in new products and services that can effectively compete the other established players.

Top Profiling Key Players:

1. Nvidia Corporation

2. Intel Corporation

3. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

4. ARM Ltd.

5. Imagination Technologies Limited

6. Matrox

7. Biodigital, Inc.

8. Exxact Corporation

9. Cubix Corporation

10. Softkinetic

Visual Computing Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

Market Dynamics:

Demand for visual computing from the industries such as gaming, animation, healthcare is the major factor driving the growth of the visual computing market. Moreover, an increase in visual computing R&D initiatives is anticipated to bring new opportunities for the market.

Market Segmentation:

The global visual computing market is segmented on the basis of component, display platform, industry. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as hardware, software. On the basis of digital platform, the market is segmented as interactive whiteboard, interactive kiosk, interactive table, interactive video wall, monitor, others. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented as gaming, media & entertainment, healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, defense & intelligence, others.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Visual Computing Market Landscape

5. Visual Computing Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Visual Computing Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Visual Computing Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment

8. Visual Computing Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Enterprise Size

9. Visual Computing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Visual Computing Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

Finally, all aspects of the Visual Computing Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

