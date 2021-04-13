Asia Pacific Ventilator Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Mobility (Intensive Care Ventilators,Portable/Transportable Ventilators); By Interface (Invasive,Non-Invasive); By End User (Hospitals and Clinics,Home Care,Ambulatory Care Centers,Emergency Medical Services (EMS)and Geography

Ventilators are lifesaving machine mostly used among patients with breathing problem. Ventilators provide mechanical ventilation by moving breathable air in and out of the lungs. They are used to deliver breaths to patients that are physically unable to breathe in their own. These help the body to concentrate on fighting infection or recovering; and breathe for a patient who is unconscious because of a severe infection, buildup of toxins, or drug overdose. The scope of the ventilator market includes mobility, type, mode, interface, end user, and region.

Market Insights

Increased Government Expenditure on Healthcare

The development in the healthcare industry has widened the opportunities for the medical devices thereby boosting the growth of the ventilator market., The ‘Make in India’ concept in India has led to growing numbers of small and medium enterprises across the country. It also consists of various multinational and international companies. More than 800 private companies are operating in the market. In India, the significantly rising number of hospitals and primary healthcare centers across the urban and rural areas is rising demand for medical devices.

Furthermore, the government of India has allocated Rs 20,000 million (USD 270.86 million) for making 50,000 ‘Made in India’ ventilators. According to the National investment promotion and facilitation agency, India indigenously manufactured 60,000 ventilators in about three months. The government, gave tenders to two Indian companies: Delhi-based Skanray Technologies and AgVa Healthcare in Noida to manufacture 30,000 ventilators in six weeks and 10,000 ventilators in a month, respectively.

Japan has several market leaders that have enhanced the production of medical devices during the period of COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, companies such as Terumo Corporation, and Nipro Corporation have enhanced their extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines. ~100 units have been increased in the production, which is equivalent to its regular production for a year. Japanese companies are increasing the production of ventilators as the Covid-19 infections are rising. For instance, Hitachi Ltd. is collaborating with local ventilator manufacturers and offering its support in order to increase the production of ventilators. Similarly, Sony Corp. has been helping Acoma Medical Industry Co., a Tokyo-based medical equipment firm to produce 500 ventilators by September.

Mobility- Based Market Insights

Based on mobility, the ventilator market, by enzyme, is segmented into intensive care ventilator, and portable/transportable ventilator. The intensive care ventilator segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the portable/transportable ventilator segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Ventilator Market, by Mobility – 2019 and 2027

Type- Based Market Insights

Based on type, the ventilator market, is segmented into adult/pediatric ventilator, and neonatal/infant. The adult/pediatric ventilator segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Interface- Based Market Insights

Based on interface, the ventilator market, is segmented into invasive ventilator, and non-invasive ventilator. The invasive ventilator segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the non-invasive ventilator segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Mode- Based Market Insights

Based on mode, the ventilator market, is segmented into combined mode ventilation, volume mode, ventilation, pressure mode ventilation, neurally adjusted ventilatory assist (NAVA), inverse ratio ventilation (IRV), prone ventilation, high-frequency oscillatory ventilation (HFOV), high-frequency percussive ventilation (HFPV), others. The combined mode ventilator segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, also the segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

End-user- Based Market Insights

Based on end-user, the ventilator market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home care, ambulatory care centers, and emergency medical services. The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

Growing Demand for Advanced Technologies and New Innovations

Product launches and approvals are commonly adopted strategies by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. The players operating in the ventilator market adopt the expansion, collaboration, and product launch strategies to enlarge customer base across the world. These strategies allow the players to maintain their brand name globally. For instance, automobile companies like Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, and Hyundai India have also been helping to manufacture ventilators at their respective facilities. Hyundai Motor India in April 2020 joined forces with French company Air Liquide Medical Systems for production and supply of hospital ventilators in India.

ASIA PACIFIC VENTILATOR MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Mobility

Intensive Care Ventilators

Portable/Transportable Ventilators

By Type

Adult/Paediatric Ventilators

Neonatal/Infant

By Mode

Combined Mode Ventilation

Volume Mode Ventilation

Pressure Mode Ventilation

Neurally Adjusted Ventilatory Assist (NAVA)

Inverse Ratio Ventilation (IRV)

Prone Ventilation

High-Frequency Oscillatory Ventilation (HFOV)

High-Frequency Percussive Ventilation (HFPV)

Others

By Interface

Invasive

Non-Invasive

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care

Ambulatory Care Centers

Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

By Country

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

