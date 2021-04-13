South and Central America Portable and Wearable Dialysis Devices Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Hemodialysis,Peritoneal Dialysis); By Country (Brazil,Argentina,Rest of South and Central America); By End User (Hospital,Clinic,Home)and Geography

The growth of the South and Central America and portable and wearable dialysis devices market is attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic kidney conditions and end stage renal diseases. Further, increasing geriatric population coupled with rising adoption of wearable dialysis devices are also projected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, growing number of technological advancements in dialysis devices to deal with chronic kidney conditions are also anticipated to accelerate the market growth. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is estimated to less impact on the portable and wearable dialysis device market during the forecast period. It is likely to owe several growth opportunities for the market in the coming years. However, at present and in the following few years is expected to show a negative impact on market growth.

Company Profiles

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Fresenius Kabi AG

Medtronic

Most individuals with end-stage kidney disease receive dialysis treatment to recompense for some of the lost kidney functions by removing excess fluids and metabolic wastes, such as urea, collected in the blood. The global prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) exceeded to 2 million individuals, while the worldwide incidence substantially increased from 44 per million population (pmp) in 1990 to 93 pmp in 2010. According to the estimates, 4 million people worldwide suffer from ESRD, and the number of patients diagnosed with the disease continues to increase at a rate of 5–7% per year. Moreover, according to a study published by a group of researchers at University of São Paulo, Brazil in 2015, around 1.5 million people in the Brazil were suffering from kidney disease. This extensive prevalence of kidney condition is likely to drive the adoption of dialysis treatment in the region. For instance, according to a study published by the American Society of Nephrology in 2020, the preference for dialysis treatment in Brazil grew by around 5.5% since last decade.

Brazil owes growth opportunities for the portal and wearable dialysis devices market due to the significantly rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases. For instance, according to the Brazilian Society of Nephrology 2019 data, there were 133,464 patients undergoing dialysis in 2018. The number of these patients has grown up by an average of 6.6% in the past five years. Among these, 92.3% of people were on hemodialysis, and 7.7% of people were on peritoneal dialysis. The country has dialysis services majorly in the conventional dialysis centers. In addition, home dialysis is restricted to automated peritoneal dialysis due to the home hemodialysis activity is emerging in the country. Moreover, a majority of the patients living in kidney diseases are diagnosed with hypertension and diabetes. The incidences of kidney diseases are higher among the men of older age. Thus, owing to the rising incidences and prevalence of chronic kidney diseases are likely to serve wider growth opportunities for the market during the forecast years.

South and Central America Portable and Wearable Dialysis Devices Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis

By End User

Hospital

Clinic

Home

By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South and Central America

