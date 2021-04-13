North America Ventilator Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Mobility (Intensive Care Ventilators,Portable/Transportable Ventilators); By Type (Adult/Pediatric Ventilators,Neonatal/Infant); By End User (Hospitals and Clinics Home Care,Ambulatory Care Centers,Emergency Medical Services (EMS))and Geography

Ventilators are lifesaving machine mostly used among patients with breathing problem. Ventilators provide mechanical ventilation by moving breathable air in and out of the lungs. They are used to deliver breaths to patients that are physically unable to breathe in their own. These help the body to concentrate on fighting infection or recovering; and breathe for a patient who is unconscious because of a severe infection, buildup of toxins, or drug overdose. The scope of the ventilator market includes mobility, type, mode, interface, end user, and region.

Market Insights

Rise in Respiratory Diseases and Occurrence of Covid-19 Pandemic

There has been a rise in various respiratory disorders due to the growing pollution, tobacco consumption, unhealthy lifestyle and eating habits. Commonly occurring respiratory disorders include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, acute lower respiratory tract infections, tuberculosis, and lung cancer are among the most common causes of severe illness and death globally. These diseases can cause acute respiratory failure, treatment of which requires mechanical ventilation.

The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases in Canada is likely to demand for ventilators in Canada. As per the worldometer, there were 126,417 corona virus cases and 9,094 deaths due to corona virus infection as of 27th august 2020. As per the Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in Canada, 2018, report from the Canadian Chronic Disease Surveillance System, around 3.8 million people over the age of one are living with asthma and 2.0 million are living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Mexico is the 11th most populated country in the world. As per the worldometer, there were 573,888 total number of corona virus cases and 62,076 deaths due to corona virus infection in Mexico as of 27thAugust, 2020. Thus, such high prevalence of corona virus cases is expected to demand Ventilator.

Thus, the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and increased in number of corona affected patients is increasing demand for ventilators thereby fuelling opportunities for the market.

Mobility- Based Market Insights

Based on mobility, the ventilator market, by enzyme, is segmented into intensive careventilator, and portable/transportableventilator. The intensive careventilator segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the portable/transportableventilator segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

North America Ventilator Market, by Mobility – 2019 and 2027

Type- Based Market Insights

Based on type, the ventilator market, is segmented into adult/pediatricventilator, and neonates/infantventilator. The adult/pediatricventilator segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Interface- Based Market Insights

Based on interface, the ventilator market, is segmented into invasiveventilator, and non-invasiveventilator. The invasiveventilator segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the non-invasiveventilator segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Mode- Based Market Insights

Based on mode, the ventilator market, is segmented into combined mode ventilation, volume mode, ventilation, pressure mode ventilation, neurally adjusted ventilator assist (NAVA), inverse ratio ventilation (IRV), prone ventilation, high-frequency oscillatory ventilation (HFOV), high-frequency percussive ventilation (HFPV), others. The combined mode ventilator segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, also the segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

End-user- Based Market Insights

Based on end-user, the ventilator market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home care, ambulatory care centers, and emergency medical services. The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

New Product Innovations and Increase in Import of Ventilators

Product launches and approvals are commonly adopted strategies by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. The players operating in the ventilator market adopt the expansion, collaboration, and product launch strategies to enlarge customer base across the world. These strategies allow the players to maintain their brand name globally. For instance,in May 2020, Mexico received a ventilator shipment from US to treat Covid-19 patients. The country imported 211 machines from the US firm Hamilton Medical. Thus, increase in import of ventilators in Mexico is one of recent trend observed due to Covid-19 impact.

NORTH AMERICA VENTILATOR MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Mobility

Intensive Care Ventilators

Portable/Transportable Ventilators

By Type

Adult/Pediatric Ventilators

Neonatal/Infant

By Mode

Combined Mode Ventilation

Volume Mode Ventilation

Pressure Mode Ventilation

Neurally Adjusted Ventilatory Assist (NAVA)

Inverse Ratio Ventilation (IRV)

Prone Ventilation

High-Frequency Oscillatory Ventilation (HFOV)

High-Frequency Percussive Ventilation (HFPV)

Others

By Interface

Invasive

Non-Invasive

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care

Ambulatory Care Centers

Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

By Country

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

