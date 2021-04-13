Contactless Biometrics Market Estimated to Boost in Near Future 2027 with Key Players – Aware, Fujitsu, HID Global, IDEMIA, Iris ID, M2SYS, NEC, nViaSoft, Thales, Touchless Biometric Systems

Contactless Biometrics Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Contactless biometrics technology is used for authentication and identification without touch. Contactless biometrics offers an innovative and safer mode based on hygiene and convenience, which boosts the growth of the contactless biometrics market. Furthermore, increasing the adoption of contactless biometrics solutions in financial institutions for securing financial transactions coupled with the rising demand for secured and advanced identification solutions at airport facilities is positively impacting the growth of the contactless biometrics market.

Rising usage of Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) technology in retail and e-commerce, border control applications, and BFSI sector coupled with the increasing initiative from government legislation to encourage the use of touchless authentication technology is booming the growth of contactless biometrics market. However, however high cost associated with the contactless biometric as compare to contact biometric is the key hindering factor for the growth of the contactless biometrics market. Moreover, growing demand for a high level of security in public, commercial, and private sector are expected to triggering the demand for contactless biometrics market.

The reports cover key developments in the Contactless Biometrics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Contactless Biometrics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Contactless Biometrics market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Aware, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

HID Global

IDEMIA

Iris ID, Inc.

M2SYS Technology

NEC Corporation

nViaSoft

Thales Group

Touchless Biometric Systems AG

The “Global Contactless Biometrics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Contactless Biometrics market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Contactless Biometrics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Contactless Biometrics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global contactless biometrics market is segmented on the basis of offering, application, end-user. On the basis of offering the market is segmented as hardware, software, services. On the basis of application the market is segmented as face recognition, fingerprint recognition, iris recognition, voice recognition, hand geometry, others. On the basis of application the market is segmented as BFSI, defense and security, government, transport and logistics, retail and ecommerce, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Contactless Biometrics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Contactless Biometrics Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Contactless Biometrics market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Contactless Biometrics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Contactless Biometrics Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Contactless Biometrics Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Contactless Biometrics Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Contactless Biometrics Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

