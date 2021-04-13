Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2021: Growth Drivers, Key Expansion Strategies, Upcoming Trends and Regional Forecast by 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Antimicrobial coatings are utilized for shielding surfaces from microorganisms, for example, microscopic organisms, parasites, growths, and germs. These coatings contain an antimicrobial specialist that represses the capacity of microorganisms to develop on the outside of a material. The coatings are ordinarily applied to dividers, entryway handles, counters, vents, numerous different surfaces. These can likewise be splashed onto gloves, materials, veils, and covering. The antimicrobial coatings showcase is driven by the extension of the worldwide clinical gadget coatings advertise and the expanding use of coatings and added substances in plastic bundling.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Some of the components driving the development of the antimicrobial coatings advertise are expanding requests of antimicrobial coatings attributable to developing the number of infections and expanding market entrance for indoor air quality items. The enormous issue in an advanced society is the expanding number of infections, which are caused because of microorganisms. The developing microbial obstruction against anti-infection agents, metal particles, and the advancement of safe strains has constrained the covering producers to look for an option in contrast to conventional coatings. To develop new coatings with different formulations such has antibacterial and anti-odor properties, the companies are following the regulatory standards defined by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other environment care agencies. Thus, expanding requests of these coatings attributable to developing the number of sicknesses is framing a significant driver for the antimicrobial coatings showcase. However, lack of technological awareness in developing and underdeveloped nations, as well as volatility in raw material prices, are fit for hampering the market development. Rising awareness about these coatings in the medical industries from developed regions such as North America and Europe is expected to provide great opportunities in the future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the antimicrobial coatings market with detailed market segmentation by raw materials, type, application and geography. The global antimicrobial coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading antimicrobial coatings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global antimicrobial coatings market is segmented on the basis raw materials, type and application. On the basis of raw materials, the antimicrobial coatings market is segmented into Silver, Copper, Polymeric and others. By type the antimicrobial coatings market is segmented into Escherichia Coli, Pseudomonas, Listeria, and others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into medical, HVAC, mold remediation, building and construction, foods and beverages and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global antimicrobial coatings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The antimicrobial coatings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the antimicrobial coatings market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the antimicrobial coatings market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the antimicrobial coatings market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from antimicrobial coatings market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for antimicrobial coatings in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the antimicrobial coatings market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the antimicrobial coatings market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– AK Coatings, Inc.

– Akzo Nobel N.V.

– Alistagen Corporation

– BASF SE

– BBJ Environmental Solutions

– Cupron Inc.

– Dow Microbial Control

– Fiber lock Technologies, Inc.

– PPG Industries, Inc.

– Microban International Ltd.

