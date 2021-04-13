Aromatics Market 2021: Analysis, Development, Opportunities, Future Growth and Business Prospects by Forecast To 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Aromatics are hydrocarbons that are also known as arenes that generally consist of a conjugated planar system. These are known to be unsaturated cyclic compounds that are composed of one or more benzene rings. The benzene rings have a unique arrangement of electrons with three double bonds that make the aromatics quite stable.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global aromatics market is growing at a significant pace owing to the rising application of aromatics in paint and coatings. Furthermore, the rising demand for aromatics from polyester manufacturers is likely to drive the demand for aromatics in the coming years. However, stringent government regulations concerning the application of aromatics are projected to hinder the growth of the aromatics market. Likewise, the use of bio-based aromatics may provide a lucrative opportunity for market players in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Aromatics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the aromatics market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-use industry, application, and geography. The global aromatics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aromatics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global aromatics market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and applications. On the basis of type, the aromatics market is segmented into, styrene, xylene, benzene, para-xylene, and others. Based on end-use industry, the global aromatics market is segmented into, automotive, adhesive, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and others. On the basis of application, the aromatics market is segmented into, textile industry, plastic industry, chemical processing, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global aromatics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The aromatics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the aromatics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the aromatics market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the aromatics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from aromatics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for aromatics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the aromatics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the aromatics market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– Celanese Corporation

– Dow

– Eastman Chemical Company

– Exxon Mobil Corporation

– HCS Group GmbH

– Honeywell International Inc

– LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

– PetroChina Company Limited

– Reliance Industries Limited

– SABIC

