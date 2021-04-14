Connected Truck Telematics Market Forecast to 2027 – Continental AG, DAF, Daimler AG, 4. Daimler Fleetboard GmbH, and Meritor WABCO. Also, OTTO Motors, Peloton Technology, Scania AB, TomTom International B.V., and AB Volvo

Fuel is estimated to be the second largest expense in managing fleets after payrolls. The need to optimize fuel usage and drive cost efficiencies have led the fleet managers to look for solutions that would give them insights into the various aspects of their fleets. Further untimely repairs and maintenance also add to the costs of the fleet managers where fleet downtime plays a significant role. Connected truck telematics provides all solutions related to notifying on the repair and maintenance aspects, provides insights into the fuel consumption data, and also establishes connections with other vehicles on the road for advanced driver assistance.

The emergence of vehicle telematics and the demands for advanced driver assist systems are anticipated to be the major factors driving the growing adoptions of connected truck telematics. Higher installations costs hinder the adoptions of connected truck telematics posing a challenge to the growth of the connected truck telematics market. Increasing entry of non-traditional telematics companies coupled with rising engagements with the concept of smart cities provides new opportunities to the players operating in the connected truck telematics market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002940/

The List of Companies: Continental AG, DAF, Daimler AG, 4. Daimler Fleetboard GmbH, and Meritor WABCO. Also, OTTO Motors, Peloton Technology, Scania AB, TomTom International B.V., and AB Volvo

Global Connected Truck Telematics Vehicle Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology (Dedicated Short Range and Long Range/ Cellular Network); Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles , Medium Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles); Communication Type (Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I), and Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C))

The latest research report on the “Connected Truck Telematics Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Connected Truck Telematics market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Connected Truck Telematics market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Connected Truck Telematics Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Connected Truck Telematics market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Connected Truck Telematics Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Connected Truck Telematics Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Connected Truck Telematics Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Click here to get Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002940/

Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities to assist companies realign their business strategies.

Features key findings and crucial progressive industry trends in the global Connected Truck Telematics market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develops/modifies business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering from developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinizes in-depth market trends as well as key market drivers and restraints.

Enhances the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

About us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact us:-

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]