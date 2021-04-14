Commercial Telematics Market Forecast to 2027 – AirIQ Inc., Fleetmatics Group Plc, MiX Telematics, TomTom International BV., Trimble Inc., Actsoft, Inc., Ctrack Pty Ltd., Dailmer FleetBoard GmbH, KORE Inc., and Masternaut International SAS

Commercial telematics are trucking and fleet segment-targeted automotive communication and information technologies, which makes use of the embedded technology and aftermarket devices. The technology is known to support networks amid IT applications and commercial vehicles/fleets, and emphasis on enhancing efficiency, productivity, profitability, sustainability objectives, and reduced cost. Augmented smartphones acceptance, access to high-speed web technologies, and inferior connectivity costs are expected to bolster the commercial telematics market growth in the coming years.

The “Global Commercial Telematics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Commercial Telematics industry with a focus on the global Commercial Telematics market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Commercial Telematics market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end-user and geography. The global Commercial Telematics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies:

AirIQ Inc., Fleetmatics Group Plc, MiX Telematics, TomTom International BV., Trimble Inc., Actsoft, Inc., Ctrack Pty Ltd., Dailmer FleetBoard GmbH, KORE Inc., and Masternaut International SAS

Global Commercial Telematics Vehicle Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (OEM Telematics, Aftermarket Telematics); Application (Infotainment, Satellite Navigation, Insurance Telematics, Remote Alarm and Monitoring, and Telehealth Solutions); End-User (Transportation and Logistics, Insurance, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Vehicle Manufacturers/Dealers, and Government)

The latest research report on the “Commercial Telematics Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Commercial Telematics market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Commercial Telematics market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Commercial Telematics Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Commercial Telematics market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Commercial Telematics Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Commercial Telematics Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Commercial Telematics Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

