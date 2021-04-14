AWD Systems Market by Growing Technology Trends and Analysis 2027 – BorgWarner, Continental AG, Dana Incorporated, Eaton, GKN and JTEKT

The AWD systems (All-Wheel Drive Systems) or 4-wheel drive systems (4WD systems) have enhanced the stability of the vehicles with increased power and fuel efficiency. AWD system transmitted the power to all the wheels of the vehicle to improve the traction and control of the vehicle. Also, it distributes the torque equally between the axles when the vehicle is turning. The growing use of sports utility vehicles, extreme climatic or terrain conditions, rising need for stability, and enhanced driving dynamics are the major driving factors for the AWD systems market growth.

Rapidly growing demand for an off-road vehicle for various activities such as tourism, trekking, etc. and increasing demand for luxurious and more comfortable vehicles in the emerging regions are significantly boosting the growth of the AWD systems market. However, the high cost associated with the AWD systems is the key hindering factor for the growth of the AWD systems market. Moreover, numerous benefits associated with the AWD system and increased safety awareness and rise in demand for SUVs and powerful commercial vehicles are expected to influence the AWD systems market growth during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies and Type

1. American Axle and Manufacturing, Inc.

2. BorgWarner Inc.

3. Continental AG

4. Dana Incorporated

5. Eaton Corporation

6. GKN Plc

7. JTEKT Corporation

8. Magna International Inc.

9. OC Oerlikon Management AG

10. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

AWD Systems Market Lucrative Regional Markets

Like any other research material, the report has covered key geographical regions such as Europe, Japan, United States, India, Southeast Asia and Europe. Researchers have given their opinion or insights of value, product sales, and industry share besides availability opportunities to expand in those regions. As far as the sub-regions, North America, Canada, Medico, Australia, Asia-Pacific, India, South Korea, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, Russia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa are included.

the forecast is for the period 2020 – 2027

The study wanted to focus on key manufacturers, competitive landscape, and SWOT analysis for the AWD Systems Market. Apart from looking into the geographical regions, the report concentrated on key trends and segments that are either driving or preventing the growth of the industry. Researchers have also focused on individual growth trends besides their contribution to the overall market.

