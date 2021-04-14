Hops Derivative Market 2021 SWOT Analysis, Important on COVID 19 Outbreak, Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Key Players Worldwide and Assessment to 2027 available in the latest report

Hops are the flowers of the hops plant called Humulus lupulus. Hops are primarily used as a stabilizing agent in beer; also, it gives a bitter taste to the product. Its derivatives are compounds, which are synthesized by chemical processes to produce one or more compounds having similar structural homology to humulone, lupulone or adlupulone. Humulones is one of the most important chemical compounds which is synthesized from the alpha acids found in hops. It is gaining popularity owing to high demand for medicinal tonics, which helps in improving appetite and reducing insomnia. The market is further driven by increasing demand for flavored beer as well as medicinal drugs prepared by hops derivatives.

Key Players:

Brewers Select Limited

Charles Faram & Co Ltd

Global Hops

Kalsec Inc

New Zealand Hops Limited

Steiner Hops

YCH HOPS

Others

The hops derivative market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in alcoholic beverages (beer), pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics, and others. The demand for hops derivatives is growing in the pharmaceutical industry, owing to increasing use in medicinal drugs and tonics. This is anticipated to escalate the market demand for hops derivatives on a global level. It is also used as a natural flavoring and stabilizing agent in the beer industry.

The “Global Hops Derivative Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the hops derivative market with detailed market segmentation by chemical composition, application, distribution channel, and geography. The global hops derivative market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading hops derivative market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global hops derivative market is segmented on the basis of chemical composition, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of chemical composition, the hops derivative market is segmented into alpha acids, beta acids, essential oils, flavonoids, and others. The hops derivative market on the basis of the application is classified into alcoholic beverages (beer), pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, global hops derivative market is bifurcated into store based and non-store based.

The report analyzes factors affecting the hops derivative market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the hops derivative market in these regions.

