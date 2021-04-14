Aerospace Carbon Fiber Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027| BASF, SEBally Ribbon Mills, BGF Industries, Inc., Hexcel Corporation

Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Industry Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth survey on the current state of the Aerospace Carbon Fiber Market. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Aerospace Carbon Fiber Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Carbon fiber, also referred to as graphite fiber, is a polymer made up primarily of carbon atoms. It’s a thin strand-like structure that’s both stronger and lighter than steel, making it a crucial part of the manufacturing industry. The diameter of this fiber is 5-10 micrometers. The fiber’s high strength and other useful properties are due to the atoms’ near interconnection. Its outstanding properties include heat resistance, high tensile strength, stiffness, high chemical resistance, low thermal expansion, and high temperature tolerance. Carbon fiber does not corrode, giving it an advantage over aluminum in aerospace applications. Carbon fiber is used in the aerospace, automotive, communications, marine, and sports industries, among others.

Key vendors engaged in the Aerospace Carbon Fiber market and covered in this report:

BASF, SEBally Ribbon Mills, BGF Industries, Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc., Renegade Materials Corporation, SGL Carbon, Solvay, TEIJIN LIMITED., TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

Market Dynamics:

The rising demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircrafts is driving the global aerospace carbon fiber market. The aerospace industry is expected to develop at a rapid rate in the coming years, due to increasing technological advancements. The increased demand for commercial and military aircraft has accelerated the production of new aircraft. Various parts of these aircraft types, including the interior and exterior components, are made of carbon fiber. These are some of the major factors that are expected to help the demand expand significantly in the coming years. Carbon fibers cannot be fixed, so they must be replaced if the structure breaks or cracks, making the material prohibitively costly to use. They are also costly, and their tensile strength is reduced when they are recycled. These factors are expected to limit the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Market Scope:

The “Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Market Analysis To 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global aerospace carbon fiber market trend analysis. The aerospace carbon fiber market report aims to provide an overview of the aerospace carbon fiber market with detailed market segmentation by aircraft type, application, and geography. The global aerospace carbon fiber market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aerospace carbon fiber market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation:

The global aerospace carbon fiber market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type, and application. Based on aircraft type, the aerospace carbon fiber market is segmented into: narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, general aviation aircraft, military aircraft, and rotorcraft. On the basis of application, the aerospace carbon fiber market is segmented as: wings, wind turbine blades, rotor blades, and other.

Aerospace Carbon Fiber Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

