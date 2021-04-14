Medical Image Management Market Value 2021 By Mckesson Corporation, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

In recent years the number of diagnostic imaging tests performed has increased tremendously, which demands for the medical image management solution. Medical imaging management solutions offer completely secure and robust solutions for medical image archiving, report dictation, study and report storage. With growing imaging data, cloud-based medical imaging management solution can reduce digital image storage expenses as it lowers hardware and staffing requirements.

The Medical image management market is expected to grow exponentially in the forecast period owing to the factors such as growing technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities and image management solutions, rising investments in the medical imaging market and increasing number of imaging tests performed. Furthermore, increased growth opportunities offered by cloud-based solutions is likely to enhance market growth during the forecast period.

The “Global Medical Image Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the medical image management market with detailed market segmentation by system, application, delivery, end user and geography. The global medical image management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading medical image management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Mckesson Corporation

General Electric Company

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

IBM Corporation

AGFA-Gevaert Group (AGFA)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sectra AB

Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG)

Carestream Health, Inc.

Bridgehead Software

The reports cover key developments in the Medical image management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Medical image management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Medical image management market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Medical image management market.

