Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market 2021 By Agilent Technologies Inc., Dnanexus Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Next-generation DNA sequencing (NGS) technology is widely used in a variety of research applications like gene expression, metagenomics, epigenetics, and others. DNA sequencing generates a large volume of data, and analyzing such data can be tedious. Next-generation sequencing informatics tools smooth the process of analyzing sequencing data, thus allowing the scientists to spend more time on research and less time configuring workflows.

The next generation sequencing informatics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast growing adoption of NGS in research and development, constant innovation and developments in the NGS technology and rising demand for tools required for analyzing sequencing data. In addition, untapped market opportunities in emerging nations is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The “Next generation sequencing informatics market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of next generation sequencing informatics market with detailed market segmentation by product and services, application, and end user and geography. The next generation sequencing informatics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading next generation sequencing informatics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The next generation sequencing informatics market is segmented on the basis of product and services, application and end user. Based on product and services the market is segmented as NGS informatics services, data analysis & management tool, and primary & secondary data analysis tools. The application segment is divided into drug discovery, genetic screening, diseases diagnosis, precision medicine, and other applications. The technique market is divided into epicardial pacing, transvenous pacing, and transcutaneous pacing. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, academics and research institutes, and pharmaceuticals companies.

