Telepsychiatry Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global By Iris Telehealth, Advanced Telemed Services, InnovaTel Telepsychiatry, SOC Telemed

Telepsychiatry includes healthcare services that facilitates direct interaction between patients and psychiatrists. These services also involves provision of support from primary care providers for mental care consultation and expertise. The telepsychiatry is an application of telemedicine that facilitates care via using telecommunication systems such as video-conferencing.

The telepsychiatry market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as shortage of psychiatric consultants and experts, rapid improvement in mobile network infrastructure and high acceptance of internet. On the other hand, threat of internet security concerns such as identity fraud and data hacking is expected to negatively impact the market growth.

The “Global Telepsychiatry Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of telepsychiatry market with detailed market segmentation by service type, age group, and geography. The global telepsychiatry market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading telepsychiatry market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Here we have listed the top Market companies in the world

InSight Telepsychiatry

American Telepsychiatrists

Iris Telehealth

Advanced Telemed Services

InnovaTel Telepsychiatry

SOC Telemed

FasPsych LLC

Encounter Telehealth

TELEMYND

Genoa Healthcare

The global telepsychiatry market is segmented on the basis of service type, and age group. Based on service type, the market is segmented into Routine telepsychiatry, forensic telepsychiatry, crisis telepsychiatry, and in-home telepsychiatry. Based on age group, the market is segmented into pediatrics, adolescents (teenagers), and adults.

