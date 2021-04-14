Chemical Pump Market Overview and Development Analysis by 2027 | Halliburton, Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH, Baker Hughes Company, Sulzer Ltd, General Electric, Busch Group, ULVAC Technologies, Inc, Grundfos, KSB, ITT Inc

A chemical pump is a system for pumping, transferring, or storing chemicals. The pump is made of corrosion-resistant materials to withstand abrasive liquids such as oils, fuels, acids, solvents, paint, and so on. It’s a special pump that’s used in industrial applications and can be customized to meet a particular application’s needs. Chemical pumps designed specifically for handling caustic fluids can be used in industries that need to pump caustic fluids. If you’re trying to treat some sort of corrosive or abrasive material, you’ll need a chemical pump because regular pumps can’t handle it. The key market drivers for chemical pump market are, growing application of chemical pumps in various industry verticals and their property to withstand with abrasive chemicals.

Chemical pumps are expected to increase in popularity around the world as a result of their ability to withstand corrosion and abrasion in chemical transfer systems for products like sulphuric acid and sodium hypochlorite. Chemical pump manufacturers are concentrating on supplying systems with a variety of power sources, including AC/DC current, hydraulic or pneumatic systems, gas or diesel, and steam. Additionally, growing applications of chemical pumps in different industry verticals is likely to fuel market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, advancements in pump and displacement technologies are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

The Chemical Pump Market industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analyzed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section Analysis of Chemical Pump Market production, supply, sales and market status.

