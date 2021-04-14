USB Car Chargers Market Emerging Trend, Top Players, Revenue Insights to 2027 – Anatech Electronics, Anker Technology, Aukey, Belkin

USB Car chargers are helpful when a person wants to charge their phone while travelling. Vehicle owners use their smartphones for a range of purposes when driving, including entertainment and navigation. When smartphones are charged on the go, they can be linked to Apple Car Play or Android Auto. USB car chargers allow users to use their phones when driving and reduce battery drain while using power-hungry navigation apps.

The demand for USB car chargers is rising owing to falling prices of electronic components and relentless technological advances, the sales volume of smartphones and wearables is rising rapidly around the world. The market for USB car chargers is being driven by the need to charge these devices when driving. Technological innovations to make USB car chargers more power efficient can be a growth opportunity for this market.

Competitive Landscape: Anatech Electronics, Anker Technology (UK) Ltd, Aukey, Belkin International, Inc., Huntkey, Incipio, IOGEAR, JASCO, PowerAdd, Scosche Industries, Ventev

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘USB Car Chargers Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

