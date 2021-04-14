Global Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationship (QSAR) Market 2021|Extensive Market Growth| Opportunities| Impact and Precise Outlook 2027 Latham Biopharm Group, Nsf International, Creative Biolabs, Qsar Lab Sp. Z O, Dassault Systèmes

According to our new market research study on “Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationship (QSAR) Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Application and Industry, ” the market is expected to reach US$ 1,888.5 million in 2027 from US$ 1,388.1 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. The market growth is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption rate of modeling tools in drug discovery and rising investments for drug discovery. However, low adoption rate of the technique in emerging countries is hindering the quantitative structure-activity relationship market growth.

Based on application, the quantitative structure-activity relationship market is segmented into drug discovery, molecular modeling, chemical screening, regulatory and decision-making, and other applications. In 2019, the drug discovery segment accounted for the largest share, and it is further expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The drug discovery process often involves the use of QSAR to identify chemical structures that could have good inhibitory effects on specific targets and have low toxicity (non-specific activity). According to Lipinski’s Rule of Five, the prediction of partition coefficient log P is an important measure used in identifying “drug likeness.”.

QSARs have a substantial role in toxicity prediction, drug design, and environmental fate modeling of food & beverages, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Moreover, predictive QSAR models are used by different regulatory agencies to do the estimation of chemical, physical, and biological parameters of chemicals with the helps of specific applications that precisely performs the tasks of decision-making contexts in chemical safety assessment. Ineffective drug targets are the main reason leading to the failure of various late-stage clinical trials. With the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, numerous pharmaceutical companies have made investments in partnership agreements with software-based companies to develop better healthcare tools and technologies for avoiding drug failures. For instance, Pfizer is using IBM Watson, a machine learning system, to enhance its search for immuno-oncology drugs. Sanofi has collaborated with Exscientia’s artificial-intelligence (AI) platform, a UK-based start-up, to discover therapies to cure metabolic diseases. Genentech is enhancing its search for cancer treatments by using an AI-based system offered by GNS Healthcare. Therefore, most of the companies engaged in drug discovery are using AI tools to screen and identify compounds, calculate their potential, and minimize drug interactions that may cause issues later.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationship (QSAR) Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The “Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationship (QSAR) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationship (QSAR) market with detailed market segmentation by product type, pathogen type, application and end user. The Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationship (QSAR) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationship (QSAR) market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The top players included in this report:

Protoqsar Sl. Intertek Group Plc Bibra Toxicology Advice And Consulting Ltd Covance Inc. (Labcorp) Latham Biopharm Group Nsf International Creative Biolabs Qsar Lab Sp. Z O Dassault Systèmes

The report demonstrates a statistical survey that outlines about the competitive landscape of the Global Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationship (QSAR) Market, that comprehends the potential risk and opportunities that merchants in the market deal with. Likewise, it incorporates business profiles of some of the significant manufacturers in the market.

With a wide-ranging market information concerning the most important components and section of the Global Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationship (QSAR) Market that impacts the growth of the market. The report successfully helps the organizations and decision makers in addressing these difficulties knowingly to gain some massive advantages in the competitive market.

This statistical global Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationship (QSAR) market report includes tremendous information relating to the current product and technological advancements that witnessed in the market and gives a brief on the effect of these progressions on its future advancement. The report explores and investigates the global Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationship (QSAR) market in a certain way by demonstrating the key parts of the market that are relied on the time frame. The major development drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the market are analysed at length. In addition to this, the report presents an intensive quantitative information relating to the market’s future.

Regionally, this market has been inspected across various regions such as North America, Latin America, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe on the basis of productivity and manufacturing base. Some significant key players have been profiled in this research report to get an overview and strategies carried out by them. Degree of competition has been given by analysing the global Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationship (QSAR) market at domestic as well as a global platform. This global Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationship (QSAR) market has been examined through industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter’s five techniques.

Major questions addressed through this global research report:

What are the demanding sectors for driving this global Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationship (QSAR) market? Which are the major key players and competitors? What will be the market size of the global market? Which are the recent advancements in the global Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationship (QSAR) market? What are the restraints, threats, and challenges in front of the market? What are the global opportunities in front of the market? How digital footprint helps to expand the business structure and economic outcomes?

