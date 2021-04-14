Homomorphic Encryption Market Analysis, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity Analysis to 2027

The homomorphic encryption market was valued at US$ 120.12 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 246.29million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2020–2027.

Increase in number of cyberattacks across the globe has become a vital concern for organizations. As most digital data is shifted through the Internet and advanced networks, the danger of data vulnerability has increased rapidly. The government, financial services, and IT sector are some of the prominent industries vulnerable to cyber threats. The industries mentioned above face tough challenges concerning their data security and vulnerability as they have to deal with storing, migrating, shifting, and outsourcing their user data on open source platforms many times. Therefore, in order to mitigate risk regarding data security while at rest, transmitting, or computing, the homomorphic encryption is gaining traction in various industries. The utilization of homomorphic encryption technology is enabling organizations to maintain a robust standard of data security without compromising business operations or application functions.

Moreover, owing to increasing concerns over the collection, misuse, transfer, or handling of data by businesses and institutions, the governments across the globe are strongly emphasizing on consumer data protection, which is further propelling the adoption of homomorphic encryption technology. Thus, growing concern over data security and increasing need for consumer data protection across the globe are expected to propel the homomorphic encryption market during the forecast period.

Major key players covered in this report:

Cosmian CryptoExperts SAS Google LLC IBM Corporation Inpher, Inc. Microsoft Corporation Netskope, Inc. ShieldIO, Inc. Thales Group ZAMA

