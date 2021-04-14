Specimen Validity Testing Products Market Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2027 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sciteck, Inc., American Bio Medica Corporation, Express Diagnostics, Premier Biotech

An exclusive Specimen Validity Testing Products Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Drug testings is generally performed as analysis of biological samples such as urine, blood plasma, breath, and sweat. Specimen validity test (SVT) is regarded as specimen analysis to determine conformity with the normal human urine. The examination of dilution, substitution, or adulteration is performed on specimen. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has given recommendations that laboratories must follow when conducting specimen validity testing. According to the guidelines recommended by SAMHSA specimen validity testing involves examination of physical characteristics, creatinine level, specific gravity, pH, oxidizing adulterants, and interfering substances. SVT is an integrated part of every urine drug screening and is routinely used in a number of applications, including drug screening, pain management studies and drug abuse testing.

Top Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sciteck, Inc.

American Bio Medica Corporation (ABMC)

Express Diagnostics

Premier Biotech.

LabCorp

Quest Diagnostics

Alere Toxicology

ACM Global Laboratories

Clinical Reference Laboratory (CRL)

Major factor driving the growth of the global Specimen Validity Testing Products market is the Increase in consumption of alcohol and illicit drugs such as opioids, cocaine, amphetamines, and cannabis and growing number of drug screening laboratories.

Major factor driving the growth of the global Specimen Validity Testing Products market is the Increase in consumption of alcohol and illicit drugs such as opioids, cocaine, amphetamines, and cannabis and growing number of drug screening laboratories. Moreover, strict laws mandating drug screening and government funding to control drug abuse are expected to increase the demand for specimen validity testing products. Many governments are enforcing new regulations and initiated awareness campaigns to control drug abuse practices. These developments are increasing the demand for drug abuse testing and specimen validity testing products, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. However, dearth of trained laboratory professionals, lack of awareness and emergence of alternative techniques are some of the factors restraining the market growth.

The Specimen Validity Testing Products market is segmented on the basis of Product, type of testing, and end users. Based on Product, the market is segmented as Reagent, Calibrators, and Controls, Assay Kits, Disposables. On the basis of type market is segmented as Laboratory Testing, Rapid/POC Testing. On the basis of end users, market can be segmented as Drug Screening Laboratories, Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Agencies, Drug Rehabilitation Centers, Other End Users.

Specimen Validity Testing Products Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Specimen Validity Testing Products Market with the detailed segmentation by components, end user, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Specimen Validity Testing Products industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Specimen Validity Testing Products Market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Specimen Validity Testing Products industry. It provides market estimation and forecasting of the Specimen Validity Testing Products market for the period of 2018 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2019-2027 as the forecast period. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SCAM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

