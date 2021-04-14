Total Lab Automation Market Trends 2021 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, and Future Scope Analysis – ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc., Siemens AG, Schimadzu Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, QIAGEN Inc.

An exclusive Total Lab Automation Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Total lab automation systems help in enhancing the performance of repetitive activities in laboratories. The automated systems consolidate the control of multiple diverse analytical instruments to a smaller number of operators. The total lab automation provides various advantages such as reduced costs of laboratory testing, reduction in errors, and time reduction in overall processes.

Top Key Players:

ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc.

Siemens AG

Schimadzu Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

QIAGEN Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hamilton Company

Danaher Corporation

Agillent Technologies Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Top Key Players:

ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc.
Siemens AG
Schimadzu Corporation
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
QIAGEN Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
Hamilton Company
Danaher Corporation
Agillent Technologies Inc.
Abbott Laboratories

The total lab automation market is estimated to grow due to key driving factors, including increasing developments in the biotechnology industry, rising demand for automated equipment, and developing genetic engineering applications, among others. The growing investments for the healthcare industry in the emerging regions, and raising awareness about technological advancement are likely to serve growth opportunities for the market.

The total lab automation market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as software, and equipment. Based on application, the market is classified as proteomics, protein engineering, genomics, drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, bio-analysis, and analytical chemistry.

The total lab automation market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as software, and equipment. Based on application, the market is classified as proteomics, protein engineering, genomics, drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, bio-analysis, and analytical chemistry.

The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SCAM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

