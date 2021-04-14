The Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market Accounted To To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.4% During The Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

Expansion of PVC industry will escalate the chlorinated paraffin market at a CAGR of 3.4%. Latest market study on “Chlorinated Paraffin Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type (Short-Chain, Medium-Chain, and Long-Chain), Application (Lubricant, Additives, Plastic, Rubber, Paints, Metal Working Fluids, Adhesives, and Others)”, The global chlorinated paraffin market is accounted to US$ 2,226.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,002.5 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Lubricant additives segment was the leading application segment in 2018 and expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.. Chlorinated paraffin is used as metal surfactant in the lubricant additives. Extreme pressure additives are formulated to produce premium quality lubricants. High-pressure additives based on chlorinated paraffin are gaining increasing traction worldwide. These lubricants chemically react with the metal surface as a protector that forms a coating that prevents the two metal surfaces from welding together under high temperature and pressure that occurs during lubrication. The addition of chlorinated paraffin helps it to react with the surface providing maximum lubrication under pressure and high temperatures. Furthermore, the plastic segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace, which is anticipated to boost the demand for chlorinated paraffin over the forecast period.

PVC are polymers containing vinyl chloride monomers attached in an end to end sequence which is used in the production of plastics. Chlorinated paraffin has a wide range of applications, but, the most commercially efficient application is in the use of polyvinyl chloride (PVC). They are used as plasticizers in PVC. It acts as secondary plasticizers and also acts as flame retardants in plastics. Chlorinated paraffin is characterized by high thermal stable, low viscosity, and lower molecular weight, which makes it a more efficient choice in the PVC application. This property of thermo plasticity is achieved by the polymerization of chloride, commonly known as the addition of chloride paraffin. PVC is used mainly for the production of packaging plastic for food and other applications. The primary purpose of using PVC is the presence of thermoplastic resin. Therefore the rise in the production of packaging plastic is eventually going to benefit the chlorinated paraffin market too. Growing demand for chlorinated paraffin in PVC tubing pipes is a vital factor for the expansion and growing demand of chlorinated paraffin. PVC tubing pipes that are also known as vinyl tubing pipes are extensively used in the wire insulation, construction from siding and as window framing pipes. These factors are anticipated to boost the demand for chlorinated paraffin in the PVC application.

The market for chlorinated paraffin is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the chlorinated paraffin market include Aditya Birla Chemicals, Altair Chimica SpA, Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co., Inc., Caffaro Industrie S.p.A., Dover Chemical Corporation, Handy Chemical Corporation .ltd, INEOS CHLOR, KLJ Group, LEUNA-Tenside GmbH, and Química Del Cinca among others.

Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market – By Product Type

Short-Chain

Medium-Chain

Long-Chain

Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market – By Application

Lubricant Additives

Plastic

Rubber

Paints

Metal Working Fluids

Adhesives

Others

Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America (SAM)



