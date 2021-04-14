Workplace Services Market is Surging with 10.6% of CAGR by 2027 – NTT Data, CompuCom Systems
Enterprise mobility is a wide term that includes mobile virtualization, mobile device management, and mobile virtualization that drive productivity, enhance services, and improve user experience. The enterprise mobility industry has developed immensely since enterprises seek services that can handle all features of mobile security, ranging from device and software to data protection.
In today’s time, the demand for enterprise mobility in the workforce is at the peak, especially due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which is compelling the remote working concept. Growing adoption of enterprise mobility allows businesses to control, update, and even wipe data off of devices from a distance. Enterprise mobility enables employees to safely access sensitive enterprise data without deploying applications/software on their devices. Thus, all of these advantages are propelling the demand for workplace services among all the verticals across the world.
Technology offers numerous advantages for business. An exponential growth in applications, devices, and networks is creating positive impact in the working culture. Safer work environments, hybrid workplace, additional cybersecurity, and globally dispersed workforce are some of the aspects contributing toward the concept of modern workplace, and thereby influencing the growth of workplace services. Therefore, the well-established IT infrastructure and small & medium and large enterprises across all the regions are demanding workplace services. Enterprises of all sizes are anticipated to invest in innovative and latest technologies to operate their business effectively. Enterprises across the world are using workplace services to boost their businesses and optimize their business efforts to ensure the lowest possible investment requirements in various processes.
Retailers across the world work in challenging times under constant pressure to evolve and to keep pace with growing customer expectation. Whether it is devices, people, or applications, connectivity offers workplace transformation, which allows colleagues and in-store teams to advance within their role and offer an improved retail customer experience. The need for a connected workforce is propelling with the mounting digital workplace services, which helps teams to connect, communicate, and collaborate.
The global Workplace Services market has been segmented as follows:
Workplace Services Market – by Service Type
o End-User Outsourcing Services
o Tech Support Services
Workplace Services Market – by Organization Size
o SMEs
o Large Enterprises
Workplace Services Market – by Organization Size
o Telecom – IT and ITES
o BFSI
o Manufacturing
o Consumer Goods and Retail
o Healthcare and Life Science
o Government and Public Sector
o Energy and Utilities
o Media and Entertainment
o Education
o Others
