Workplace Services Market is Surging with 10.6% of CAGR by 2027 – NTT Data, CompuCom Systems

Technology offers numerous advantages for business. An exponential growth in applications, devices, and networks is creating positive impact in the working culture. Safer work environments, hybrid workplace, additional cybersecurity, and globally dispersed workforce are some of the aspects contributing toward the concept of modern workplace, and thereby influencing the growth of workplace services. Therefore, the well-established IT infrastructure and small & medium and large enterprises across all the regions are demanding workplace services. Enterprises of all sizes are anticipated to invest in innovative and latest technologies to operate their business effectively. Enterprises across the world are using workplace services to boost their businesses and optimize their business efforts to ensure the lowest possible investment requirements in various processes.