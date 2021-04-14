Continuous Performance Management Software Global Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments by 2027 -15Five, 7Geese, BetterWorks, Clear Review, Culture Amp, Reflektive, SAP SE, SnapEval, TINYpulse, Workboard

A Broad Analysis of Continuous Performance Management Software Industry on Market Strategy, Industry Share, Growth Factors, Revenues, Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts. It helps identify each of the significant hurdles to growth, apart from identifying trends in the Continuous Performance Management Software market.

Continuous performance management (CPM) is an integral part of human resource management (HRM). It helps in supervising the performance of employees with the help of software on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. It also assists in assessing employee performance through real-time feedback, one-to-one discussions, and setting a productivity goal based on scheduled check-ins. Performance management practices drive around a 20% increase in engagement and retention of talent at various levels. Thus, it helps in boosting the adoption of CPM in SMEs, and large enterprises smoothen the process and help in overcoming numerous challenges. Therefore, the global continuous performance management software market is anticipated to have significant growth prospects during the forecast period.

The cloud segment is expected to witness significant growth in the continuous performance management software market as a result of innovative features such as lower cost, security, flexibility, and performance specific to the requirement of business solutions. Further, cloud-based technology requires lower capital investment in security and infrastructure and is likely to fuel the market growth at a faster pace in the coming years. For example, in June 2017, Nestle announced a partnership with SAP SE to implement SAP’s SuccessFactors, continuous performance management (CPM) functionality, on mobile devices, and facilitate performance coaching and ongoing feedback for its employees. Thus, the company is authorizing a modern digital workforce by ensuring its global employees with access over a cloud-first, mobile-enabled, flexible HR platform to simplify, standardize, and unify the HR processes and data. The market players are following various inorganic marketing strategies for gaining a competitive edge, such as, in January 2019, Culture Amp acquired Zugata to reinvent its HR Software. Culture Amp Pty Ltd. offers employee feedback and analytics platform. Similarly, in June 2018, Reflective acquired Shape Analytics to embed analytical data reporting capabilities of Shape into its platform, Reflektive.

The reports cover key developments in the Continuous Performance Management Software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Continuous Performance Management Software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Continuous Performance Management Software market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

15Five

7Geese

BetterWorks

Clear Review

Culture Amp Pty Ltd

Reflektive

SAP SE

SnapEval, LLC

TINYpulse

Workboard Inc

The “Global Continuous Performance Management Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Continuous Performance Management Software market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Continuous Performance Management Software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Continuous Performance Management Software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global continuous performance management software market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and industry vertical. Based on type, the continuous performance management software market is segmented into: Cloud, and On-premise. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into: SME, and Large enterprise. Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into: BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Continuous Performance Management Software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Continuous Performance Management Software Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Continuous Performance Management Software market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Continuous Performance Management Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Continuous Performance Management Software Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Continuous Performance Management Software Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Continuous Performance Management Software Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Continuous Performance Management Software Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

