New Technology Developments in Autonomous Vehicle Market to Grow during Forecast year 2021-2027

The Autonomous Vehicle Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Autonomous Vehicle market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Autonomous Vehicle market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Autonomous Vehicle market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Autonomous Vehicle market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Autonomous Vehicle companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:-

1. BMW AG

2. Daimler AG

3. Ford Motor Company

4. General Motors

5. Groupe SA

6. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance

7. Tesla Inc.

8. Toyota Motor Corporation

9. Volkswagen Group

10. Volvo-Autoliv-Ericsson-Zenuity alliance

The advent of self-driving cars is said to have a long-lasting impact on the vehicle ownership infrastructure and the automotive industry in the near future. Continuous developments in wireless communication technology and cellular communications have laid down a strong foundation for the overall development of the autonomous vehicle market. Automotive giants such as Tesla and BMW have led the advancements in the autonomous vehicle industry and have commercialized the production of semi-autonomous vehicles. The current features in the semi-autonomous vehicle include auto-pilot and self-parking among others.

Table of Contents:

