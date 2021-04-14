Phosphate Esters Market 2021| Regional Trends, Development Status, Sales Revenue and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Phosphate esters (or organophosphates) is a class of organophosphorus compounds also considered as esters of phosphoric acids. Phosphate esters find widespread usage in numerous consumer-oriented and industrial products. These are excellent hydrotropes and effective coupling agents with outstanding wetting, emulsification, and detergency. Their stability and solubility in alkali state find wide applicability in manufacturing household cleaning products. Phosphate esters are ideal for use in metalworking due to their corrosion inhibition & prevention as well as load-carrying properties. High oxidation stability, high ignition temperatures, and low vapor pressures in phosphate esters hinder ignition, while their low heats of combustion results in self-extinguishing fluids. Hence, it is primarily used as fire-resistant base stocks in various applications including turbines, hydraulic systems, and compressors. Lubricating properties enable phosphate esters to be used in metal working fluids and water based lubricants.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Phosphate esters constitute a unique range of properties exploited in the production of specialized chemical processing aids for industries. Phosphate esters market is driven by its increasing applicability ranging from surfactants to fire retardancy. Modern developments in the automotive industry, booming construction sector and stable developments in aviation & marine trigger new potential uses of phosphate esters. Increased consumption of phosphate esters in several end-use industries powered by steadily growing GDPs and rising per capita income of individuals in developing nations is expected to further growth in the phosphate ester market share. A developing trend towards usage of bio-based esters would provide opportunities for medium to small scale manufacturers is another factor that would contribute to the overall market growth. However, shortage in the supply of raw material and their rapidly increasing costs which ultimately passes to the end-user may hamper the global phosphate esters market growth.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Phosphate Esters Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the phosphate esters market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global phosphate esters market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides focal statistics on the market status of the leading phosphate esters market players and offers significant trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global phosphate esters market is segmented by type and application. With respect to the type, the phosphate esters market is sub-segmented as triaryl phosphate ester, trialkyl phosphate ester, alkylarylphosphate esters, and others. While, on the basis of application, the phosphate esters market is segmented into surfactants, fire retardants, lubricants, agrochemicals, plasticizers, hydraulic fluids, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global phosphate esters market based on various segments. It also includes market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 across five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The phosphate esters market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the phosphate esters market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend influencing the market during the forecast period. Besides, it also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the phosphate esters in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the phosphate esters market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from phosphate esters market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for phosphate esters in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the phosphate esters market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the phosphate esters market. Also, the study focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the significant developments in the past five years.

Akzo Novel N.V.

Ashland Inc

BASF SE

Castrol Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Elementis PLC

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Lanxess

Solvay SA

Stepan Company

