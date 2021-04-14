Recycled Elastomers Market 2021| Emerging Technologies, Future Plans and Trends by Forecast 2027
MARKET INTRODUCTION
Recycled elastomers as asphalt binders are durable, skid-resistant, improves rutting and reduces hydroplaning. Due to these properties, recycled elastomers as asphalt binders find applications in road construction, playground surfaces and sports products. Recycled elastomers also find markets in agriculture where these are used as protection sheds and windbreakers for livestock and vegetation due to their cost-effectiveness, durability, and UV resistance.
MARKET DYNAMICS
The recycled elastomers market is driven by its increasing usage as an asphalt binder in the construction sector in developing nations. The government in the developed and developing nations are largely spending on highway and expressway projects, thereby increasing the overall market size for recycled elastomers. Growing population and increased infrastructure are also contributing significantly towards recycled elastomer market growth. However, the recycled elastomer market is restricted by its use in developed nations and industries largely for fuel production. Structural reforms aimed at increasing agricultural productivity by the government will lead to a rising income of farmers. This eventually will propel recycled rubber demand among farmers who use it in the protection of cattle and crops in adverse weather conditions.
MARKET SCOPE
The “Global Recycled Elastomers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the recycled elastomers market with detailed market segmentation by raw material, application, and geography. The global recycled elastomers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading recycled elastomers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
The global recycled elastomers market is segmented on the basis of raw material and application. On the basis of raw material, the recycled elastomers market is segmented into styrene butadiene rubber, nitrile rubber, propylene rubber, chloroprene rubber, natural rubber, polyurethane rubber, and others. On the basis of application, the recycled elastomers market is segmented into medical, agriculture, sports product, playground surfaces, infrastructure, home & garden, and others.
MARKET PLAYERS
The reports cover key developments in the recycled elastomers market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from recycled elastomers market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for recycled elastomers in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the recycled elastomers market.
The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the recycled elastomers market. in addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.
- American Recycling Center
- American Tire Recycling Group LLC
- Austin Rubber Company
- GRP Ltd
- J. Allcock & Sons Ltd
- Klean Industries Inc.
- Liberty Tire Recycling
- Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corporation
- RubberForm Recycled Products, LLC
- West Coast Rubber Recycling
