Recycled Elastomers Market 2021| Emerging Technologies, Future Plans and Trends by Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Recycled elastomers as asphalt binders are durable, skid-resistant, improves rutting and reduces hydroplaning. Due to these properties, recycled elastomers as asphalt binders find applications in road construction, playground surfaces and sports products. Recycled elastomers also find markets in agriculture where these are used as protection sheds and windbreakers for livestock and vegetation due to their cost-effectiveness, durability, and UV resistance.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The recycled elastomers market is driven by its increasing usage as an asphalt binder in the construction sector in developing nations. The government in the developed and developing nations are largely spending on highway and expressway projects, thereby increasing the overall market size for recycled elastomers. Growing population and increased infrastructure are also contributing significantly towards recycled elastomer market growth. However, the recycled elastomer market is restricted by its use in developed nations and industries largely for fuel production. Structural reforms aimed at increasing agricultural productivity by the government will lead to a rising income of farmers. This eventually will propel recycled rubber demand among farmers who use it in the protection of cattle and crops in adverse weather conditions.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Recycled Elastomers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the recycled elastomers market with detailed market segmentation by raw material, application, and geography. The global recycled elastomers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading recycled elastomers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global recycled elastomers market is segmented on the basis of raw material and application. On the basis of raw material, the recycled elastomers market is segmented into styrene butadiene rubber, nitrile rubber, propylene rubber, chloroprene rubber, natural rubber, polyurethane rubber, and others. On the basis of application, the recycled elastomers market is segmented into medical, agriculture, sports product, playground surfaces, infrastructure, home & garden, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global recycled elastomers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The recycled elastomers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.