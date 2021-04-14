Silanes Market 2021| Competitive Landscape, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Silanes refer collectively to many compounds with four substituents on silicon. In the construction industry, silanes are used In the production of fillers & pigments, paints & coatings as adhesives & sealants, to adhere to glass fibers and carbon fibers to polymer matrices. Use of silanes in paints & coatings improves adhesion to coated surfaces and bridge the interface between dissimilar materials. Furthermore, the product is used in the production of insulation materials such as fiberglass & mineral wool. Higher silanes also have the potential to replace hydrocarbons as a storable energy source with the advantage to react with oxygen as well as nitrogen.

MARKET DYNAMICS

One of the key drivers associated with the growth of silanes market is rising demands in the construction industry following the rapid urbanization and industrialization in megacities of developing nations. Due to the growing urban population in these cities, there is a high demand for infrastructure which drives the Silanes Market. Rising paper-based packaging material to reduce carbon footprints caused by plastic packaging material may hamper the overall silanes market size. However, research initiatives and innovative developments by major market players are supporting the product penetration across various end-user segment. This offers plenty of opportunities to the global silanes market size.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Silanes Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the silanes market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The Global silanes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides focal statistics on the market status of the leading silanes market players and offers significant trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Global silanes market is segmented by type and application. With respect to the type, the silanes market is segmented as halosilanes/hydride functional silanes and organofunctional silanes. While, on the basis of application, the silanes market is segmented into fiberglass & mineral wool, paints & coatings, Polyolefin compounds, adhesives and sealants, sol-gel system, fillers & pigments, foundry & foundry resin, silicones, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global silanes market based on various segments. It also includes market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 across five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The silanes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the silanes market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend influencing the market during the forecast period. Besides, it also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Silanesin these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the silanes market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from silanes market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Silanes in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Silanes Market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Silanes market. Also, the study focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the significant developments in the past five years.

Air Liquide

Evonik Industries AG

Gantrade Corporation

Gelest Inc.

Momentive

Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical Co., Ltd.

Onichem

Qufu Chenguang Chemical Co. Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

