Strontium Market 2021| Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2027

Strontium is an alkaline earth metal with high chemical reactivity. It has properties similar to those of calcium and barium. Unlike natural strontium which is stable, the synthetic isotope is radioactive and is a dangerous component of nuclear fallout. Because of its similarity with calcium, strontium is incorporated in bones. Strontium aluminate is used in glow in the dark toys because it is biologically and chemically inert. Strontium carbonates and other strontium salts are used in fireworks, which consumes about five percent of the world’s production. It is shown to reduce the vertebral fractures significantly in osteoporotic women.

One of the key drivers associated with the growth of strontium market is its use in the dental industry to prepare tooth sensitive paste. It is also used in preventing tooth decay, which generates ample opportunities for the strontium market size in the forecast period. Besides, strontium ranelate is registered as a prescription drug in many countries to reduce the risk of vertebral and hip fractures. It can increase bone formation and prevent bone loss when used in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. This form of strontium is also used in killing cancer cells and is expected to bring new opportunities for the product market share in the medical and dental industry over the forecast period. The high cost associated with strontium may hamper the strontium market growth globally.

The “Global Strontium Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Material industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the strontium market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global strontium market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides focal statistics on the market status of the leading strontium market players and offers significant trends and opportunities in the market.

The global strontium market is segmented by product and application. With respect to the product, the strontium market is sub-segmented as strontium carbonate, strontium sulfate, strontium nitrate, and others. While, on the basis of application, the strontium market is segmented into electrical & electronics, pyrotechnic, medical & dental, personal care, paints & coatings, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global strontium market based on various segments. It also includes market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 across five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The strontium market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the strontium market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend influencing the market during the forecast period. Besides, it also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the strontium in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the strontium market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from strontium market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for strontium in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the strontium market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the strontium market. Also, the study focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the significant developments in the past five years.

