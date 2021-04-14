Tungsten Market 2021| In Depth Analysis Current Product Development Stage, Effective Counter Strategies till 2027
MARKET INTRODUCTION
Tungsten is a hard steel-gray metal in its raw form. Most of the tungsten is consumed in the production of hard materials namely tungsten carbide and other tungsten alloys and steels. Tungsten carbide contains equal parts of tungsten and carbon atoms. It has hardness close to diamond and double to that of any steel grade. Due to these characteristics, it is popular in construction, mining, and metalworking applications. The mining sector uses carbides in the manufacture of downhole hammers, top-hammer rock drill bits, roller-cutters, raise boring reamers, longwall shearer picks, longwall plow chisels, tunnel boring machines.
MARKET DYNAMICS
The global tungsten market is propelled by the increasing product in end-user industries such as mining, automotive, aerospace, defense, electronics, oil and gas. Numerous industries across the globe depend upon the supply of commodities from the mining sector. Hence, the mining industry is likely to maintain an upward trend, propelling the tungsten market growth. The market is challenged by the huge demand-supply gap over the years. Moreover, the stringent environment and safety regulations further restrict the growth of the global tungsten market.
MARKET SCOPE
The “Global Tungsten Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicalss and Materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the tungsten market with detailed market segmentation by application, end-use, and geography. The global tungsten market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides focal statistics on the market status of the leading tungsten market players and offers significant trends and opportunities in the market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
The global tungsten market is broadly segmented by application and end-use. The global tungsten market by the application is segmented as tungsten carbide, metal alloys, mill products, and others. Based on end-use, the market is segmented as automotive parts, aerospace components, drilling, boring & cutting equipment, logging equipment, electrical & electronic appliances, and others.
REGIONAL FRAMEWORK
MARKET PLAYERS
The reports cover key developments in the tungsten market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from tungsten market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for tungsten in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the tungsten market.
The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the tungsten market. Also, the study focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the significant developments in the past five years.
- China Minmetals Corporation
- Global Tungsten & Powders Corp.
- GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Co.,Ltd
- H.C. Starck GmbH
- Japan New Metals Co.
- King Island Scheelite
- Saloro SLU
- Specialty Metals Resources SA
- Wolfram
- Tungsten Mining NL
