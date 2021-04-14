Tungsten Market 2021| In Depth Analysis Current Product Development Stage, Effective Counter Strategies till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Tungsten is a hard steel-gray metal in its raw form. Most of the tungsten is consumed in the production of hard materials namely tungsten carbide and other tungsten alloys and steels. Tungsten carbide contains equal parts of tungsten and carbon atoms. It has hardness close to diamond and double to that of any steel grade. Due to these characteristics, it is popular in construction, mining, and metalworking applications. The mining sector uses carbides in the manufacture of downhole hammers, top-hammer rock drill bits, roller-cutters, raise boring reamers, longwall shearer picks, longwall plow chisels, tunnel boring machines.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003444/

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global tungsten market is propelled by the increasing product in end-user industries such as mining, automotive, aerospace, defense, electronics, oil and gas. Numerous industries across the globe depend upon the supply of commodities from the mining sector. Hence, the mining industry is likely to maintain an upward trend, propelling the tungsten market growth. The market is challenged by the huge demand-supply gap over the years. Moreover, the stringent environment and safety regulations further restrict the growth of the global tungsten market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Tungsten Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicalss and Materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the tungsten market with detailed market segmentation by application, end-use, and geography. The global tungsten market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides focal statistics on the market status of the leading tungsten market players and offers significant trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global tungsten market is broadly segmented by application and end-use. The global tungsten market by the application is segmented as tungsten carbide, metal alloys, mill products, and others. Based on end-use, the market is segmented as automotive parts, aerospace components, drilling, boring & cutting equipment, logging equipment, electrical & electronic appliances, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global tungsten market based on various segments. It also includes market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The tungsten market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.