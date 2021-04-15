Contraceptives Market Marvellous Growth during 2019-2027 | Business Market Insights

The contraceptives market is expected to reach US$ 29,629.4 million in 2028 from US$ 20,825.0 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Contraceptives prevent pregnancy by preventing sperm from entering the uterus. It is commonly known as the birth control method used to avoid pregnancy. Various contraception methods are available in the market, such as male condoms, female condoms, IUDs, vaginal rings, diaphragms, and contraceptive sponges. Condoms are the only contraception that prevents sexually transmitted infections (STI). The growth of the contraceptives market is attributed to the factors such as increasing rate of unwanted pregnancies and surge in product innovations and launches. However, lack of contraceptives adoption in low-income countries is projected to deter the market growth.

Market Insights

Increasing Rate of Unwanted Pregnancies

A large percentage of unintended pregnancies results from not using contraception or using it non-consistently or incorrectly. The increasing need to prevent such unwanted pregnancies, particularly in teenage women, is one of the primary drivers of the contraceptive market. The rate of such pregnancy cases is highest among women in low-income countries. For instance, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), ~74 million women in low- and middle-income countries have unintended pregnancies every year, resulting in 25 million unsafe abortions and 47,000 maternal deaths.

Bayer AG

Cooper Companies, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc

HLL Lifecare Limited

Church & Dwight, Inc.

Pregna International Limited

Mayer Laboratories, Inc.

Medicines360

Prosan International B.V.

Cupid Limited

Unintended pregnancies may lead to malnutrition, illness, abuse, and neglect, as well as death in the worst case, among mothers and newborns. They can further lead to lower educational and employment potential and poverty. Despite advancements in technology, teen pregnancy rate is substantially higher in the US than in other western countries. As per DoSomething.org, out of 3 in 10 American teen girls get pregnant at least once before age 20, thus accounting for ~750,000 teen pregnancies every year.

