Enteral Feeding Devices Market Marvellous Growth during 2019-2027 | Business Market Insights

The enteral feeding devices market was valued at US$ 2,359.06 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 4,034.42 million by 2027.

Enteral feeding devices refer to products that are used for enteral feeding procedures. These devices are inserted into the body through a minimally invasive procedure to offer proper nutrition to patients with compromised digestive system or who are unable to eat. The global enteral feeding devices market is driven by factors such as growing demand for enteral feeding in-home care settings and a rising number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, however the complications associated with enteral feeding devices are anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. However, rising demand for enteral feeding devices in medical applications and well-established market in APAC and European countries are likely to deliver substantial growth opportunities to improve market share for industry players in the near future.

Growing Demand for Enteral Feeding in the Home Care Settings

Enteral feeding is the medical procedure that is used to provide nutrition to patients who are not able to attain an adequate amount of nutrition through oral intake or the patient may be able to eat or drink safely. Enteral feeding devices facilitate nutritional intake to improve or maintain the nutritional requirements of the patients. In the enteral feeding procedures, the gastrointestinal tract needs to be accessible and functioning sufficiently to absorb the administered nutrients.

Abbott

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

CARDINAL HEALTH

Cook Medical LLC

Danone SA

Fresenius Kabi AG

Moog Inc

Owens & Minor, Inc

In some cases of chronic disorders, patients are not required to admit to the hospitals for enteral feeding related procedures. Healthcare professionals at their home can attend these patients. In the market, there are various products such as portable feeding pumps and ready to use enteral feeding kit is available. The medical services providers offer at-home enteral feeding related services. For instance, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER) offers home enteral nutrition services to the patients.

Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, the scope of products offered in the global Enteral Feeding Devices market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and application.

Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors.

