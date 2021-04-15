Microfluidic Components Market Status | Top Players | Aignep S.p.A., Cellix Ltd., Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG, Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.), ELVESYS Group, Fluigent S.A., Microfluidics (MFIC Corporation), Parker-Hannifin Corp, SMC Corporation, The Lee Company

The Microfluidic Components Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Microfluidic Components market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Microfluidic Components market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Microfluidic Components market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Microfluidic Components market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Microfluidic Components companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The rising demand for point-of-care testing and related technological advancements in microfluidics are contributing factors in the growth of the microfluidic components market. The emerging trend of process automation in end-use industries and the increasing popularity of smart valves promise future growth for stakeholders active in the market. High healthcare spending and government funding in the healthcare sector are likely to support the market growth during the forecast period.

Top Key Players:- Aignep S.p.A., Cellix Ltd., Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG, Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.), ELVESYS Group, Fluigent S.A., Microfluidics (MFIC Corporation), Parker-Hannifin Corp, SMC Corporation, The Lee Company

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Microfluidic Components market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Microfluidic Components market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Microfluidic Components Market Landscape Microfluidic Components Market – Key Market Dynamics Microfluidic Components Market – Global Market Analysis Microfluidic Components Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Microfluidic Components Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Microfluidic Components Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Microfluidic Components Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Microfluidic Components Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

