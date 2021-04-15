Middle East and Africa Dermatology Treatment Devices Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Production Technique (Lasers,Light Therapy Devices,Cryotherapy Devices,Microdermabrasion Devices,Energy-Based Therapy Devices,Microneedling); Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial) and Geography

According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Middle East and Africa Dermatology Treatment Devices Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by product, application, and end-user’ the Middle East and Africa dermatology treatment devices market is expected to reach US$ 317.68 million in 2027 from US$ 217.01 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the Middle East and Africa dermatology treatment devices market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

Based on the end user, the Middle East and Africa the dermatology treatment devices market, is segmented into hospitals, SPA clinics, dermatology clinics, and surgical centers. The dermatology clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, also the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. With the need for specialized dermatology treatments, patients tend to visit specialty dermatology clinics for rapid and effective services, which would drive the growth of the dermatology clinics segment. Moreover, a global rise in the prevalence of skin cancer, particularly melanoma, coupled with an increasing number of clinics offering dermatology services, has led to a growing number of patients visiting dermatology clinics to treat and care for the segment growth.

The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as rise in aesthetic procedures and clinics and an increase in medical tourism in the Middle East. However, the market is expected experiencing slow growth during the forecast period owing to multiple risks associated with dermatology treatment devices.

Bausch Health Companies Inc., Lumenis, Alma Lasers are among the leading companies operating in the Middle East and Africa dermatology treatment devices market.

Request For Sample Reports @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00017273/

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA DERMATOLOGY TREATMENT DEVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Lasers

Light Therapy Devices

Cryotherapy Devices

Microdermabrasion Devices

Energy-Based Therapy Devices

Microneedling

By Application

Skin Resurfacing

Skin Rejuvenation

Hair Removal

Psoriasis

Scars

Warts and Skin Tags

Hyperpigmentation and Vascular Lesions

Acne

Tattoo Removal

Hyperhidrosis

By End User

Hospitals

SPA Clinics

Dermatology Clinics

Surgical Centers

By Country

Middle East and Africa

UAE

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Cutera Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Lumenis

Alma Lasers

You Can Buy This Report from [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00017273/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]