According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘South and Central America Dermatology Treatment Devices Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by product, application, and end-user’ the South and Central America dermatology treatment devices market is expected to reach US$ 695.21 million in 2027 from US$ 451.35 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the South and Central America dermatology treatment devices market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

Based on the application, the South and Central America the dermatology treatment devices market, is segmented into skin resurfacing, skin rejuvenation, hair removal, psoriasis, scars, warts and skin tags, hyperpigmentation and vascular lesions, acne, tattoo removal, and hyperhidrosis. The skin rejuvenation segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the hair removal segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Increasing pollution, heat, skin disorders, aging, and heredity can cause skin irregularities on the face and body. These include wrinkles, acne scars, pigmentation, freckles, sunspots, or visible blood vessels. Additionally, with the growing age, skin loses tone, firmness, and glow. However, the increasing desire among women to look young is driving the demand for rejuvenation procedures. Radiofrequency (RF) devices are widely used in skin rejuvenation. They are minimally invasive and helps in correcting various skin issues. Therefore, these devices have a broader spectrum as compared with invasive devices. However, the hair removal segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR. Several advanced hair removal devices vary from epilators to light-based home-use devices, currently available in the market to get over these issues. The growing popularity of dermatology clinics has also increased the demand for hair removal devices for better treatment services. Moreover, growing physical awareness among millennials has enhanced the need for alternative methods such as regular body hair shaving and hair trimming. The growth of hair removal devices is also increasingly motivated by the rising application of intense pulsed light (IPL) tools. The demand for these devices has grown due to their precision in removing hair.

The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as higher prevalence of skin conditions and melanoma and an increasing demand for cosmetic procedures. However, the market is expected experiencing slow growth during the forecast period owing to problems associated with dermatology treatment devices.

Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cutera Inc., Alma Lasers are among the leading companies operating in the South and Central America dermatology treatment devices market.

Strategic Insights

Product launches and approvals are commonly adopted strategies by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. The players operating in the dermatology treatment devices market adopt the expansion, collaboration, and product launch strategies to enlarge customer base across the world. These strategies allow the players to maintain their brand name globally. For instance, Cutera, Inc. has launched Fraxis PRO progressive dermal remodeling technology. Fraxis PRO combines fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radiofrequency microneedling for dermal remodeling in a single device.

