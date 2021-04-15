According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘North America Dermatology Treatment Devices Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by product, application, and end-user’ the North America dermatology treatment devices market is expected to reach US$ 3,908.11 million in 2027 from US$ 2,310.03 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the North America dermatology treatment devices market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

Based on the product, the North America the dermatology treatment devices market, is segmented into lasers, light therapy devices, cryotherapy devices, microdermabrasion devices, energy-based therapy devices, and microneedling. The lasers segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the light therapy devices segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The lasers market growth is expected due to increasing adoption of lasers for aesthetic and dermatology issues, rising adoption of laser-based procedures, ease of the treatment and reliability of the procedure results. However, the light therapy devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to dermatologist’s preference to use LED therapy for removing wrinkles, sun spots, acne, and facial lines. In addition, constant product innovation and the launch of technological products are driving the growth of the Light/LED therapy devices.

The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as growing incidences of skin disorders and skin cancer and product launches and collaborations in dermatology treatment devices. However, the market is expected experiencing slow growth during the forecast period owing to the adverse effects of dermatology treatment devices.

Cutera Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., BIOFRONTERA AG are among the leading companies operating in the North America dermatology treatment devices market.

NORTH AMERICA DERMATOLOGY TREATMENT DEVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Lasers

Light Therapy Devices

Cryotherapy Devices

Microdermabrasion Devices

Energy-Based Therapy Devices

Microneedling

By Application

Skin Resurfacing

Skin Rejuvenation

Hair Removal

Psoriasis

Scars

Warts and Skin Tags

Hyperpigmentation and Vascular Lesions

Acne

Tattoo Removal

Hyperhidrosis

By End User

Hospitals

SPA Clinics

Dermatology Clinics

Surgical Centers

By Country

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Cutera Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

BIOFRONTERA AG

Avita Medical

PhotoMedex

Sciton, Inc.

Lumenis

Alma Lasers

Cynosure

Candela Corporation

