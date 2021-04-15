Global PACS and RIS Market by Forecast to 2027 Current and Future Demand| Koninklijke Philips N.V., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Siemens AG, IBM, Novarad

The PACS and RIS Market was valued at US$ million 2,836.65 in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,441.87 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The picture archiving and communication system (PACS) manages, retrieves, stores, and distributes the medical images. In the field of radiology, it is used for sharing and viewing diagnostic images. A radiology information system (RIS) is a software system used for handling medical images and other associated data. RIS retains track of radiology imaging orders and data of bills. It is used along with PACS and vendor-neutral archives (VNAs). RIS manages image archives, keeps records, and billing.

The PACS and RIS market is segmented based on component, deployment, end user, and region. The market for PACS and RIS is analyzed based on regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the PACS and RIS market emphasizing on various parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the world.

Here we have listed the top PACS and RIS Market companies in the world

Agfa-Gevaert Group INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd. McKesson Corporation Cerner Corporation General Electric Company Koninklijke Philips N.V. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Siemens AG IBM Novarad

Table of Content:

1.Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Synopsis

4. Industry Trends

5. Market Analysis by Manufacturer

6. Market Analysis by Type

7. Market Analysis by Application

8. Geographic Market Analysis

9. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Major Company Profiles

12. Effect Factors Analysis

13. Market Forecast (2019-2024)

14. Research Findings and Conclusion and Appendix

