ANZ Industrial Protective Footwear Market is Value To Reach at US$ 77.63 Mn By 2027 End Period

The ANZ industrial protective footwear market was valued at US$ 57.20 million in 2018 and is and is projected to reach US$ 77.63 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2027. Industrial protective footwear have provisions that protect the foot from compression, usually combined with a mid-sole plate to protect against punctures from below. Workers use these shoes to gain protection against falling objects, explosions, chemical products splattering, electrical contacts, and mechanic risks, crushing, etc., during work. Protective footwear is available in various shapes and sizes, and can maintain high durability as long as it is built with quality material and innovative technology. Innovative technologies in the footwear are underway to serve different functions such as slip resistance, reduction of foot fatigue and forefoot, and support for the arch and heel. Rising concerns and awareness regarding workplace safety among employees is driving demand for industrial protective footwear.

Non-deadly mishaps at work are those that mean in any event four full schedule long stretches of nonappearance from work (additionally called genuine mishaps at work). Lethal mishaps at work are those that lead to the death of the casualty within one year. To dodge the mishaps in the mechanical workplace, governments of Australia and New Zealand have laid severe guidelines for the utilization of modern defensive footwear. The demand for safety footwear is expected to increase in the emerging markets such as New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, due to rise in regulatory actions with the support from International Labor Organization (ILO). Moreover, the introduction of innovative technologies in safety footwear in the untapped regions result boosts the demand for footwear.

Based on standard, the ANZ industrial protective footwear market is segmented into AS 2210.3:2019, AS 2210.5:2019, and others. Based on type, the market is segmented into waterproof footwear and non-waterproof footwear. By Application, the ANZ industrial protective footwear market is segmented into manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, chemicals, food, mining, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and transportation.

The COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. The outbreak has affected economies and industries due to imposed lock downs, travel bans, and business shutdowns. It is anticipated to considerably affect the global textile, leather, clothing and footwear manufacturing industries. Constrained logistics, travel restrictions, and labor shortage have made it difficult for manufacturers in ANZ to deliver goods. In addition, international trade and supply disruptions in textile, leather,clothing, and footwear landscape are likely limit the industrial protective footwear industry in these countries.

Standard-Based Market Insights

Based on standard, the ANZ industrial protective footwear market is segmented into AS 2210.3:2019, AS 2210.5:2019, and others. In 2018, the AS 2210.3:2019 segment led the industrial protective footwear market with the largest share, and the market for the footwear complying with this standard is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. AS 2210.3:2019 safety standards are similar to European safety standard EN ISO 20345.EN ISO 20345, also known as “EN ISO 20345 Personal Protective Equipment – Safety Footwear” sets standards or minimum requirement for protection of worker foot in the industrial working environment. The AS 2210.3:2019 standard focuses on the heel area on boots; height of upper, pressure, and bump impact resistance of toe cap; minimum length of footwear; water vapor permeability and water vapor number of upper; and thickness and abrasion resistance of out sole. Footwear, in accordance with AS 2210.3:2019, is intended to protect the wearer from falling or rolling objects, and bumps; it is also meant to refrain users from walking into sharp or pointed objects and hot and cold substances. Rapid developments in industries such as construction, manufacturing, mining, and oil & gas has led to increase in number of manufacturing stages and protocols, which compels plant operators to prioritize worker safety.

Application-Based Market Insights

Based on application, the ANZ industrial protective footwear market is segmented into manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, chemicals, food, mining, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and transportation. In 2018, the construction segment led the industrial protective footwear market with the largest share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Protective footwear is extensively used in the construction sector as the workers are subject to high risk of meeting with accidents at construction sites. Lifting of heavy objects and transportation are common tasks at these sites. Various objects, including sharp nails, fallen on ground, greasy and oil surfaces making them slippery are among the common causes of severe injuries on the job. Various types of protective footwear used in the construction sector include metatarsal shoes, steel toe capped shoes, slip-resistant footwear, and metal instep shoes. Growing adoption of health and safety practices to reduce workplace fatalities drives the demand for industrial protective footwear for construction workers in ANZ.

Strategic Insights

The key players operating in market are Bata Industrials Australia, Blundstone Australia, Dewalt, Dunlop, and Honeywell Safety Products. These players have adopted product launch, agreement & partnership, business expansion, and product innovations as their key strategies to increase their market share. Among these, product launches and partnerships are the prominent strategies adopted by the key players to remain competitive in the market.

ANZ Industrial Protective Footwear Market, by Standard

AS 2210.3:2019

AS 2210.5:2019

Others

ANZ Industrial Protective Footwear Market,by Type

Waterproof Footwear

Non-waterproof Footwear

ANZ Industrial Protective Footwear Market, by Application

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Transportation

Company Profiles

Bata Industrials Australia

Blundstone Australia

Dewalt

Dunlop

Oliver Footwear

Honeywell Safety Products

Redback Boots

Safeworx

Skellerup

Steel Blue

