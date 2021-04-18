The Outdoor Furniture Market is Projected To Reach US$ 26,598.5 Mn By 2027 Forecast Period
Summary
According to our latest market study on “Global Outdoor Furniture MarketForecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by Material (Metal, Plastic, Wood, and Others),Product (Chairs, Tables, Seating Sets, Loungers and Daybeds, and Dining Sets), End User (Residential and Commercial), and […]
More On Outdoor Furniture Market
- Exclusive research on Outdoor Furniture Market 2021 Key Players, Industry insight & Growth Driver Analysis
- Global Outdoor Furniture Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2025) | Research Report by Reportspedia
- Global Outdoor Furniture Market Will Slated To See Huge Revenue Growth Till 2027
- Global Outdoor Furniture Market 2021-2027 Supply, Key Players, Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity Linya Group, Tuuci, MR DEARM
- In-depth Research on Outdoor Furniture Market Forecast - Estimation & Approach 2021-2026 | Yotrio Corporation, Brown Jordan, Agio International Company Limited, DEDON, KETTAL, Gloster, and more | Affluence
According to our latest market study on “Global Outdoor Furniture MarketForecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by Material (Metal, Plastic, Wood, and Others),Product (Chairs, Tables, Seating Sets, Loungers and Daybeds, and Dining Sets), End User (Residential and Commercial), and Geography”. The global outdoor furniture market was valued at US$ 17,843.73 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 26,598.51million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2027. The report highlightskey factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developmentsin the market.
Outdoor furniture such as chairs, tables, seating sets, dining sets, loungers, daybeds, and hammocks are quite popular among the residential and commercial customers. The outdoor furniture market on a global scale has been witnessing substantial growth in the recent past. Factors such as a rise in consumer spending and traveling trends have resulted in a surge in the number of tourists across the world. These factors are mostly observed in tourist spots, beach sides, and hill stations, thereby leading to increased counts of motels, hotels, guest houses, resorts, open spaces, and public gardens. Hence, a growing number of hotels and restaurants are further expected to propel the outdoor furniture market during the forecast period.
Download Sample Report – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011603/
Consumer spending on traveling and tourism has considerably increased across the world. A shift in consumer lifestyle has resulted in a rise in investment for traveling and exploration activities. The travel and tourism sector has become a significant contributor in developing preference towards the use of outdoor furniture to enhance the aesthetic appeal of commercial and residential spaces along with catering to the luxury needs of consumers. According to The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the international tourist arrivals across the world rose up by 6% in 2018 that was accounted for 1.4 billion. Further, as stated by The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) in 2018, the travel and tourism sector generated 10.4% of global GDP. Additionally, European countries are considered to be the most preferred hub for tourism. Moreover, the rising rate of tourism in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand is also propelling the market growth in the region.
Agio International Company, Ltd.;Ashley Home Stores, Ltd.;Barbeques Galore;Brown Jordan;Century Furniture LLC;Home crest Outdoor Living LLC;Keter Group;Inter IKEA Systems B.V.;Florida Patio Furniture Inc.; and Polywoodare among the well-established players in the global outdoor furniture market others.
The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, has spread around the globe at a fast pace. As of June 2020, the US, Russia, India, China, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany, are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths. According to the WHO figures updated in June 2020, approximately 7,482,952 confirmed cases and 419,497 deaths have been reported globally. The outbreak has affected economies and industries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Consumer goods is one the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this pandemic. China is the global manufacturing hub and is the largest raw material supplier for various industries; however, it is also one of the worst-affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and adversely impacting the manufacturing and sales of various outdoor furniture companies. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the outdoor furniture market growth due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.
The Report Segments the Global Outdoor Furniture Market as Follows:
By Material
- Wood
- Metal
- Plastic
- Others
By Product
- Chairs
- Tables
- Seating Sets
- Loungers and Daybeds
- Dining Sets
By End User
- Residential
- Commercial
Buy Now a copy of this research – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00011603/
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East &Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
- South America (SAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America