Automotive Ceramic Coating Market Forecast to 2027 – 3M, [Ceradyne., Inc]Ceramic, ProCeramTecCoorsTek, IncElan, technologyIbidenKYOCERA, CorporationMorgan, advanced, MaterialsNGK, Spark, Plugs, IncSaint-Gobain

Automotive ceramics refers to advanced ceramic materials that are amalgamated into components for various vehicle types. The ceramics are mostly used on exhaust components to decrease the exhaust air temperature. Ceramic coatings reduce wear, lower the operating temperature, and decrease the friction when coated on engine parts, such as piston tops, rings & valves, rods. Due to larger applications of ceramic coatings, the automotive ceramic coating market is set to grow further.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Excellent properties of automotive ceramics include spark plug insulators, catalyst supports for emission control devices, and sensors of various kinds, increase in use of alternatives to metals and plastics, rigid gas emission regulations globally are some of the key drivers of the Automotive Ceramic coating market. However, it is associated with high cost than metal and alloy, and it needs customization for its various application. Moreover, rising demand from automotive electronic forms and in battery-powered vehicles are creating new opportunities for the Automotive Ceramic Coating market.

Major Players in the market are: 3M, Ceradyne Inc, CeramTec, CoorsTek Inc, Elan Technology, Ibiden, KYOCERA Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, NGK Spark Plugs Inc, Saint-Gobain

Global Automotive Ceramic Coating Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Material (Alumina Oxide Ceramics, Titanate Oxide Ceramics, Zirconia Oxide Ceramics, Others); Application (Automotive Engine Parts, Automotive Exhaust Systems, Automotive Electronics, Others); Technology (Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Others) and Geography

