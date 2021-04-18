Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market Forecast to 2027 – AB, VolvoAutoliv, IncContinental, AGDelphi, TechnologiesDenso, CorporationGeneral, MotorsRobert, Bosch, GmbHSubaru, CorporationValeoWABCO, Holdings, Inc

Automotive pedestrian protection system refers to an essential safety feature that helps in warning the driver for crossing pedestrian and cyclists or the system which is automatically assisting the driver to break the vehicle through ADAS [advanced driver-assistance system] in case of a frontal collision. The Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market is growing as there is a need for safety due to myriad number of frontal collision takes place every year globally.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Introduction of advanced radar systems and the use of synthetic or computer vision systems on pedestrian protection systems, stringent government regulation across the globe regarding road safety are some of the key drivers of the Automotive pedestrian protection system market. However, high adoption cost and limited functionality of Pedestrian protection system are limiting the market growth. On the other hand, scope in developing countries where demand for passenger cars is very high is creating an opportunity for the Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market.

Major Players in the market are: AB, VolvoAutoliv, IncContinental, AGDelphi, TechnologiesDenso, CorporationGeneral, MotorsRobert, Bosch, GmbHSubaru, CorporationValeoWABCO, Holdings, Inc

Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology (Active Pedestrian Protection System, Passive Pedestrian Protection System); Component (Sensors, Actuators, Control Unit, Cameras, Others); Type (Automatic Braking and Collision Avoidance, Brake Assist, External Airbags, Pop-up bonnets); Vehicle type (Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles) and Geography

