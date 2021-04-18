Polyvinyl Alcohol Fibers Market 2021| Global Demand and Forecast, Size, Share, Growth to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Polyvinyl-Alcohol Fiber is a synthetic fiber made primarily by wet spinning from polyvinyl alcohol solutions. Polyvinyl alcohol fibers have a variety of physical properties, depending on the technology used to make them. They are typically long-lasting and resistant to abrasion and wrinkling. Some polyvinyl alcohol fibers are hygroscopic than any other synthetic fiber. Light, microorganisms, sweat, and many chemical reagents such as acid, alkali bases, solvents, and petroleum products are all resistant to the fibers.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) fiber market is expected to rise due to increased demand for cement in the construction industry and increased use of PVA fiber in the textile industry. Furthermore, factors such as research on improving PVA fiber strength and increasing applications in papermaking can entice global players to invest in the global PVA fiber market, providing growth opportunities. However, demand growth is constrained by fluctuating petrochemical feedstock prices around the world.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fibers Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals & materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the polyvinyl alcohol fibers market with detailed market segmentation by type, product and application. The global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading polyvinyl alcohol fibers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Water Soluble Fiber

High Strength Modulus Fiber

By Product

Staple

Spun yarn

Filament Fiber

Others

By Application

Chemical Industry

Textile

Non-Woven Fabric

Others

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2028 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The polyvinyl alcohol fibers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the polyvinyl alcohol fibers market from both the demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the polyvinyl alcohol fibers market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers vital developments in the polyvinyl alcohol fibers market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of the business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the polyvinyl alcohol fibers market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for polyvinyl alcohol fibers in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the polyvinyl alcohol fibers market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the polyvinyl alcohol fibers market. Besides, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the critical development in the past five years.

Kuraray Co. Ltd

Anuhi Wanwei Group

Nitivy Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

BouLing Chemical Co. Limited

Eastman Chemical Company

Nycon Corporation

MiniFIBERS, Inc

Unitika Ltd

Hunan Xiangwei Co. Ltd

