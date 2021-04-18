FRP Sheets and Panels Market 2021| Regional Overview, Statistics, Growth Analysis, Trends, Demand, Competitive Landscape to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) is also called as fiber-reinforced polymer. It’s a composite material made up of polymer matrix and fibre reinforcement. Glass, carbon, aramid, or basalt fibres are widely used. FRPs are commonly used in the aerospace, automotive, marine, and construction industries. It has characteristics such as fire resistance, superior strength, and chemical resistance.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The market is growing due to the rising demand for FRP sheets and panels from the automotive industry, which is fueling market growth. FRP sheets and panels are lightweight, resulting in high fuel efficiency and low carbon emissions. Furthermore, the growing demand for electric vehicles owing to the use of these sheets and panel in the manufacturing of auto components is further boosting the market value. It also provides low-cost installation, dependable efficiency; superior flexibility, shatter and scratch resistance, and hassle-free maintenance, all of which are expected to boost the market size of FRP panels and sheets in the near future. However, substitutes such as engineered plastics, aluminium, and other alloy metals can restrict market expansion.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global FRP Sheets & Panels Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals & materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the FRP sheets & panels market with detailed market segmentation by application. The global FRP sheets & panels market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading FRP sheets & panels market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

Building and Construction

Aerospace

Electronical and Electronics

Consumer products

Others

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global FRP sheets & panels market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2028 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The FRP sheets & panels market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the FRP sheets & panels market from both the demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the FRP sheets & panels market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers vital developments in the FRP sheets & panels market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of the business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the FRP sheets & panels market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for FRP sheets & panels in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the FRP sheets & panels market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the FRP sheets & panels market. Besides, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the critical development in the past five years.

Panolam Industries International Inc

Strongwell Corporation

Glasteel Inc

Plastics Plus Ltd.

Polser Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics Inc

Crane Composites Inc

Kalwall Corporation

Liner Company

Nudo Products Inc

Optiplan GmbH

