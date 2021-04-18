Textile Enzymes Market 2021| Competitive Review, Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Textile enzymes are used in the manufacturing of fabrics and garments, mostly in the finishing process. Textile enzymes are known for their ability to speed up reactions and are only supposed to function on certain substrates. One of the most rapidly developing fields is the use of enzymes in the textile industry. Amylases, catalases, laccase, and other enzymes are used in the textile industry. Textile enzymes are used in a variety of applications, including desizing and denim finishing.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Fabric desizing and bio polishing are becoming more common as people’s lifestyles shift. In recent years, escalating product demand for eco-friendly and non-toxic textile processing products has resulted in significant market growth. The demand will expand as more policies to use organic compounds are introduced. The high cost of enzyme production, on the other hand, is expected to limit the global textile enzymes market’s growth. Furthermore, the development of strict regulations related to enzyme production may have an effect on the global market’s future growth.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Textile Enzymes Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals & materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the textile enzymes market with detailed market segmentation by type and application. The global textile enzymes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading textile enzymes market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Cellulase

Amylase

Pectinase

Catalase

Others

By Application

Biopolishing

Enzymatic Bleaching

Desizing

Others

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global textile enzymes market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2028 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The textile enzymes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the textile enzymes market from both the demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the textile enzymes market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers vital developments in the textile enzymes market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of the business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the textile enzymes market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for textile enzymes in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the textile enzymes market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the textile enzymes market. Besides, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the critical development in the past five years.

Novozymes A/S

Sunson Industry Group Co. Ltd

Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd.

BASF SE

Zytex Pvt. Ltd

AB Enzymes

Genotek Biochem

Maps Enzymes Ltd

Lumis

DSM

