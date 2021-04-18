Biobased Butadiene Market 2021| Sales Revenue, Future Demands, Latest Innovation by Regional Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Butadiene is made from a variety of petroleum feedstocks on the market. Nowadays, Butadiene is made from bio-based sources such as non-food biomass to minimise reliance on feedstock. Bio-butadiene is used to make rubbers and plastics, which are used in adhesives and sealants, paints and coatings, electrical equipment, textiles, building, packaging, and other applications.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00021449/

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growing automotive sector is fueling growth of bio-based butadiene market. The demand for bio-based butadiene is being fueled by the continued growth of tyres and polymers, as well as the scarcity of natural rubber. Furthermore, butadiene is used as a monomer in resins, rubber, and plastics, driving the bio-based butadiene market. Government regulations limiting the use of synthetic butadiene are also stimulating the development of the bio-based butadiene market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Biobased Butadiene Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals & materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the biobased butadiene market with detailed market segmentation by application. The global biobased butadiene market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading biobased butadiene market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Applications

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Rubber(SBS)

Nitrile Rubber (NBR)

Polybutadiene (PB)

Others

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global biobased butadiene market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2028 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The biobased butadiene market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the biobased butadiene market from both the demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the biobased butadiene market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers vital developments in the biobased butadiene market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of the business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the biobased butadiene market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for biobased butadiene in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the biobased butadiene market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the biobased butadiene market. Besides, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the critical development in the past five years.

Global Bioenergies S.A

Invista

Genomatica Inc

Braskem

Versalis S.p.A

SK Innovation

LanzaTech

Cobalt Technologies

Michelin

Lux Research

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00021449/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: [email protected]