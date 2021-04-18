Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market 2021| Regional Forecast, Challenges, Opportunities, Statistics to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Sodium lauroyl isethionate is a mild surfactant used in various personal care applications. Sodium lauroyl isethionate has outstanding detergency and is used as a washing agent in a range of products, including shampoos, facial care products, body washes, and toothpastes. Fatty acids are combined with isethionic acid to make sodium lauroyl isethionate.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global sodium lauroyl isethionate market is expected to expand due to an increase in the use of cosmetics and personal care products, the need for personal grooming, and drastically changing life patterns. For the forecast era, a rising understanding of the benefits of sulfate-free surfactants is expected to drive demand.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals & materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the sodium lauroyl isethionate market with detailed market segmentation by type and application. The global sodium lauroyl isethionate market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading sodium lauroyl isethionate market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Chips and Flakes

Powders

Granules

By Application

Hair Care

Skin Care

Others

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global sodium lauroyl isethionate market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2028 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The sodium lauroyl isethionate market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the sodium lauroyl isethionate market from both the demand and supply sides. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the sodium lauroyl isethionate market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers vital developments in the sodium lauroyl isethionate market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of the business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the sodium lauroyl isethionate market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for sodium lauroyl isethionate in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the sodium lauroyl isethionate market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the sodium lauroyl isethionate market. Besides, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the critical development in the past five years.

Parchem Fine Chemicals

Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

JEEN International Corporation

Innospec Performance Chemicals

Amsyn

Galaxy Surfactants

BASF SE

McKinely Resources Inc

KIYU New Material Co. Ltd

Taiwan NJC CORPORATION

