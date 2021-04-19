Dental X-Ray Market- Industry Statistics, Trends, Size and Forecast to 2027

The dental X-ray market was valued at US$ 2,970.35 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,525.96 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 % during 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global Dental X-ray market and the factors driving the market growth along with those acting as hindrances.

Based on type, the dental x-ray market is segmented into intraoral X-ray and extraoral X-ray. In 2019, the intraoral X-rays segment held a larger share of the market; however, the extraoral X-ray segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR during 2019–2027, which is the forecast period. The growth of the market for the extraoral segment is attributed to the prime application of this treatment type in the therapeutic and diagnostic procedures. Additionally, technological developments in dental X-ray techniques and rising Incidence of dental diseases are the factors that are likely to boost the demand for of Dental X-ray in the coming years. Moreover, limited reimbursements and high cost of dental X-ray procedures is hampers the market growth.

Dentsply Sirona, Envista Holdings Corporation, Planmeca Oy, Carestream Health Inc., Air Techniques Inc., Apteryx Imaging Inc, Vatech, The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd, Midmark Corporation, and Cefla s.c., are among the leading companies operating in the dental X-ray market. These companies are focused on the adoption of organic strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic global market. For instance, in April 2020, PLANMECA OY launched its new Planmeca ProScanner 2.0 imaging plate scanner devices in the European Economic Area (EEA). The device is extremely durable and reliable, and it produces high-quality images. The imaging plate scanners are similar to digital sensors and X-ray film. The scanners are part of a modern intraoral imaging workflow that provides numerous benefits to the dental practitioners.

Dental X-Ray Market Emerging Players:

Dentsply Sirona, Envista Holdings Corporation, Planmeca Oy, Carestream Health Inc., Air Techniques Inc., Apteryx Imaging Inc, Vatech, The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd, Midmark Corporation, Cefla s.c.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Dental X-Ray from 2021 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Dental X-Ray by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2021 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Dental X-Ray in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

WHAT'S INCLUDED:

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Market Share And Market Size

Opportunities And Customer Analysis

Product Pricing Research

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Dental X-Ray Market Study Coverage :It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Dental X-Ray Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications. Dental X-Ray Market Executive summary : This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators. Dental X-Ray Market Production by Region : The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section. Dental X-Ray Market Profile of Manufacturers : Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

