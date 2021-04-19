Diaper Packaging Machine Market Growth and key Industry Players, 2020 Analysis and Forecast

Baby DiaperPackaging Machines to Hold Larger Share of Overall Market during 2020–2027

According to our new market research study on “Diaper Packaging Machine Marketto 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Operation, Distribution Channel, Output Capacity, and Machine Type,”the market is expected to reach US$ 389.82 millionby 2027 from US$ 328.32 millionin 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global diaper packaging machine market,and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.

Based on machine type, the diaper packaging machine market is segmented into baby diaper packaging, and adult diaper packaging. The baby diaper packaging segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, and it is expected to continue to be a larger shareholder in the market during the forecast period. Growth of the market for this segment is attributed to the escalatingdemand for baby diapers, increasing birth rates, and rising purchasing power in middle-income countries.

The global diaper packaging machine marketgrowth is mainly attributed to factors such asincreasing childbirth count and geriatric population, and advancements in diapers and diaper packaging machines.However,low diaper demand in price-sensitive marketshinders the market growth.

COESIA S.P.A, CURT G. JOA, INC., Delta SRL Unipersonale, Edson Packaging Machinery Ltd, Fameccanica Data SPA, GDM S.P.A., Optima Packaging Group GmbHWelldone (China) Industry Limited, Qingdao Joinworld Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., andZuiko Corporation areamong the leading companies operating in the diaper packaging machine market.

Report Segments Diaper Packaging Machine Marketas Follows:

By Operation

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Output Capacity

Less than 500 Units per Minute

Between 500 to 1000 Units per Minute

Above 1000 Units per Minute

By Machine Type

Baby Diaper Packaging

Adult Diaper Packaging

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Russia Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



