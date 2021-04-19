Big Boom in Fortified Water Market Projected Industry Growths to 2027

The Fortified Water Market report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Fortified Water Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Fortified water is a form of beverage that contains additional nutrients and flavours such as vitamins, minerals, and natural or artificial flavours. In general, fortified water contains less sugar than soda or any other soft drink of the same size, and it also offers minerals or vitamins to the user, depending on the type of beverage.

Top Key Players:- Danone S.A, Nestle SA, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Hint Inc., NYSW Beverage Brands, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Drink Balance, Sunny Delight Beverages Company, Disruptive Beverages Inc.

Rapid urbanization is propelling market development, as is the growing adoption of a healthy lifestyle by city dwellers, who prefer fortified water. Since fortified water contains no added sugar or other synthetic additives including preservatives, flavors, or colors, it has a higher demand than soft drinks. Consumers are increasingly shifting away from high-sugar and unnatural beverages and toward better-for-you or balanced alternatives. Substitute products such as soft and sports drinks are posing a threat to the demand for fortified water.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Specialty Fortified Water, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global fortified water market is segmented into type, packaging type and distribution channel. By type, the fortified water market is classified into flavored and plain. By packaging type, the fortified water market is classified into bottles, cans, and others. By distribution channel, the fortified water market is classified into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Fortified Water market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Fortified Water market in these regions.

