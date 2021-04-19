Enteric Disease Testing Market 2021 By Biomerica Inc., Cepheid, Coris BioConcept, DiaSorin

Enteric Disease is a type of intestinal infection that causes mild gastroenteritis, systemic infections and severe diarrhea. The germs enter the body through the mouth causing enteric disease either through mouth or get acquired through intake of contaminated water and food.

The Enteric Disease Testing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising prevalence of diarrhea, increasing prevalence in developing countries, growing government awareness and initiatives of different government and public sectors.

The “Global Enteric Disease Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Enteric Disease Testing market with detailed market segmentation by Type, Disease Indication, End User and geography. The global Enteric Disease Testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Enteric Disease Testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Global Manufacturers of Market Report Are:

Alere Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Bio Rad Laboratories

Biomerica Inc.

Cepheid

Coris BioConcept

DiaSorin

Meridian BioSceinces

Quest Diagnostics

bioMerieux

The global Enteric Disease Testing market is segmented on the basis of Type, Disease indication and End User. Based on Type the market is segmented into Immunoassay Testing, Conventional Testing and Molecular Diagnostic Testing. Based on Disease Indication the market is segmented into Bacteria Enteric Disease, Viral Enteric Disease and Parasitic Enteric Disease. Based on End User the market is segmented into Hospitals, Research Labs and Diagnostic Laboratories.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Enteric Disease Testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Enteric Disease Testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

